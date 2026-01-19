As far as off-season signings go, it’s fair to say Hull KR’s move for Tom Whitehead won’t make headlines for being one of the standout moves of the off-season.

The young forward has joined the club from Warrington Wolves, with the Super League champions identifying the 23-year-old as a player they see as having a bright future with the club in years to come.

But after just a few months in new surroundings, it would be wise to not sleep on Rovers’ latest recruit.

Their admiration for the forward was clear when signing him, having paid a transfer fee to secure him from the Wire.

But Whitehead has perhaps even exceeded expectations internally during his first few months with the club, to the point that their plans for him have now changed.

Love Rugby League understands the Robins had made plans to send Whitehead out on loan to the Championship once their pre-season preparations were finished in order for him to gain more experience.

But such has been his efforts, the club has now decided to keep him at the club for the start of the season to ensure he’s around the first-team day-to-day.

Captain Elliot Minchella and head coach Willie Peters have both praised Whitehead during the club’s warm-weather training camp in Tenerife.

“He’s been really impressive in what he does and how he goes about his business,” Minchella said.

Whitehead will be hoping to push Minchella for his place in the first-team, with the forward capable of playing loose forward or in the back-row.

He may need to bide his time once the season does start, but Rovers certainly have high hopes for a player who was part of a wider recruitment drive focused on adding younger talent to Rovers’ squad heading into the 2026 Super League season.