Challenge Cup Second Round confirmed as Hull KR’s Third Round opponents locked in

The make-up of this year’s Challenge Cup Second Round has now been confirmed in full, along with Super League champions Hull KR travelling to community club Lock Lane in the Third Round!

Last weekend’s First Round was decimated by postponements owing to Storm Goretti, meaning that plenty of ties had to be re-arranged at short notice, with the Second Round coming up next weekend (January 24/25).

Accordingly, those remaining First Round ties were played out over the course of this weekend, concluding with Sunday afternoon’s clash between Siddal and Waterhead Warriors.

Here’s a round-by-round update of how the competition now stands, including confirmation that Super League kings and 2025 treble winners KR will visit Lock Lane in next month’s Third Round.

First round ties played this weekend

Rochdale Mayfield 12-18 Ince Rose Bridge

Telford Raiders 18-38 London Chargers

Stanningley 24-22 Dewsbury Moor

Woodhouse Warriors 4-36 Mirfield Spartans

Brighouse Rangers 6-42 Lock Lane

Kings Cross Park 12-42 West Hull

Wigan St Judes 17-12 Leigh Miners Rangers

Siddal 14-22 Waterhead Warriors

Elsewhere, Heworth were handed a bye into the Second Round as their First Round opponents, the RAF, withdrew from the competition due to not being able to compile a team at short notice for the re-arranged tie

Second Round make-up confirmed in full

Oldham v Orrell St James

Wigan St Judes v Barrow Raiders

Ince Rose Bridge v Swinton Lions

Blackbrook v Workington Town

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Widnes Vikings

Stanningley v Hunslet

Dewsbury Rams v West Hull

Batley Bulldogs v Hunslet ARLFC

Heworth v Keighley Cougars

Mirfield Spartans v Goole Vikings

North Wales Crusaders v Bedford Tigers

London Broncos v Wests Warriors

Midlands Hurricanes v Aberavon Fighting Irish

Halifax Panthers v London Chargers

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Salford RLFC

Sheffield Eagles v Whitehaven

Doncaster v Newcastle Thunder

Waterhead Warriors v Rochdale Hornets

Elsewhere, Lock Lane have advanced into the Third Round automatically after winning their Firs Round tie against Brighouse Rangers this weekend. That’s because they should have faced Featherstone in the Second Round, but Rovers are now RFL members for 2026 due to their financial issues and cannot compete in the Challenge Cup as a result.

Third round

13 of the 14 Super League clubs enter the Challenge Cup at the Third Round stage over the weekend of February 6-8, with Toulouse Olympique the only exception as they opt not to enter the competition.

12 of the 13 involved will discover who their opponents are next weekend when the Second Round takes place, but as Lock Lane have received a bye, Hull KR now know they will be travelling there. When the draw was made, the Robins likely anticipated it would be Featherstone they’d face.