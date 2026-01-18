Challenge Cup Second Round confirmed as Hull KR’s Third Round opponents locked in
The make-up of this year’s Challenge Cup Second Round has now been confirmed in full, along with Super League champions Hull KR travelling to community club Lock Lane in the Third Round!
Last weekend’s First Round was decimated by postponements owing to Storm Goretti, meaning that plenty of ties had to be re-arranged at short notice, with the Second Round coming up next weekend (January 24/25).
Accordingly, those remaining First Round ties were played out over the course of this weekend, concluding with Sunday afternoon’s clash between Siddal and Waterhead Warriors.
Here’s a round-by-round update of how the competition now stands, including confirmation that Super League kings and 2025 treble winners KR will visit Lock Lane in next month’s Third Round.
Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!
First round ties played this weekend
- Rochdale Mayfield 12-18 Ince Rose Bridge
- Telford Raiders 18-38 London Chargers
- Stanningley 24-22 Dewsbury Moor
- Woodhouse Warriors 4-36 Mirfield Spartans
- Brighouse Rangers 6-42 Lock Lane
- Kings Cross Park 12-42 West Hull
- Wigan St Judes 17-12 Leigh Miners Rangers
- Siddal 14-22 Waterhead Warriors
Elsewhere, Heworth were handed a bye into the Second Round as their First Round opponents, the RAF, withdrew from the competition due to not being able to compile a team at short notice for the re-arranged tie
Second Round make-up confirmed in full
- Oldham v Orrell St James
- Wigan St Judes v Barrow Raiders
- Ince Rose Bridge v Swinton Lions
- Blackbrook v Workington Town
- Thatto Heath Crusaders v Widnes Vikings
- Stanningley v Hunslet
- Dewsbury Rams v West Hull
- Batley Bulldogs v Hunslet ARLFC
- Heworth v Keighley Cougars
- Mirfield Spartans v Goole Vikings
- North Wales Crusaders v Bedford Tigers
- London Broncos v Wests Warriors
- Midlands Hurricanes v Aberavon Fighting Irish
- Halifax Panthers v London Chargers
- Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Salford RLFC
- Sheffield Eagles v Whitehaven
- Doncaster v Newcastle Thunder
- Waterhead Warriors v Rochdale Hornets
Elsewhere, Lock Lane have advanced into the Third Round automatically after winning their Firs Round tie against Brighouse Rangers this weekend. That’s because they should have faced Featherstone in the Second Round, but Rovers are now RFL members for 2026 due to their financial issues and cannot compete in the Challenge Cup as a result.
Third round
13 of the 14 Super League clubs enter the Challenge Cup at the Third Round stage over the weekend of February 6-8, with Toulouse Olympique the only exception as they opt not to enter the competition.
12 of the 13 involved will discover who their opponents are next weekend when the Second Round takes place, but as Lock Lane have received a bye, Hull KR now know they will be travelling there. When the draw was made, the Robins likely anticipated it would be Featherstone they’d face.
- Ince Rose Bridge OR Swinton Lions v Wakefield Trinity
- Thatto Heath OR Widnes Vikings v Leeds Rhinos
- Wigan St Judes OR Barrow Raiders v York
- Batley Bulldogs OR Hunslet ARLFC v Catalans Dragons
- North Wales Crusaders OR Bedford Tigers v Leigh Leopards
- Lock Lane v Hull KR
- Blackbrook OR Workington Town v St Helens
- Waterhead Warriors OR Rochdale Hornets v Wigan Warriors
- London Broncos OR Wests Warriors v Bradford Bulls
- Sheffield Eagles OR Whitehaven v Warrington Wolves
- Hammersmith Hills Hoists OR Salford RLFC v Hull FC
- Stanningley OR Hunslet v Huddersfield Giants
- Doncaster OR Newcastle Thunder v Castleford Tigers
- Halifax Panthers OR London Chargers v Mirfield Sparatans OR Goole Vikings
- Oldham OR Orrell St James v Dewsbury Rams OR West Hull
- Heworth OR Keighley Cougars v Midlands Hurricanes OR Aberavon Fighting Irish