Released Huddersfield Giants ace lands Championship deal for 2026 as Super League experience hailed

Utility back Aidan McGowan has joined Championship outfit Newcastle Thunder for 2026 following his departure from Huddersfield Giants.

One-time Ireland international McGowan is a product of Huddersfield’s youth system, and made his first-team bow in a Super League clash against Warrington Wolves in July 2024.

By then, the youngster had already featured on either loan or dual-registration for York, Dewsbury Rams, Batley Bulldogs and Bradford Bulls.

He went on to play a total of 17 games across all competitions for the Giants, including seven last term, but was released come the end of the 2025 campaign having scored three tries in their colours.

McGowan’s career totals stand at 31 tries in 79 appearances, including the one he scored on debut for Ireland against Scotland in October 2024.

The 23-year-old is no stranger to the Championship given the loan stints away from the Accu Stadium he has enjoyed, including six games in a Batley shirt last year: taking his appearance tally for the Bulldogs up to 34.

Having notched 16 tries for them, Batley are the club he has played for and scored the most tries for to date in his career.

New club Thunder will compete in the second tier in 2026 despite finishing rock bottom of League 1 last term and losing every game they played.

Their promotion comes as a result of the third tier being scrapped amid a merger with the Championship, which will consist of 20 clubs this year, the one ‘professional’ division below Super League in the pyramid.

As Newcastle announced McGowan’s signing, their head coach Graham Steadman had praise for the experience the youngster will bring to his squad.

He said: “His exposure to the elite level of the game will be a major asset as the club continues to build a competitive group capable of challenging in the Championship.”