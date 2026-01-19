Famous faces aplenty watch new-look London Broncos’ opening win including former Premier League manager

A plethora of famous faces were in attendance at Plough Lane on Sunday to watch the new-look London Broncos’ first game, including former Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou.

London were taken over by a group including wealthy Australian businessman Grant Wechsel and NRL icon Darren Lockyer during the off-season.

With an influx of talent arriving from Down Under as well as some players being recruited from Super League clubs, the Broncos are heavy favourites to dominate in the second tier this term.

Sunday brought their opening game of the 2026 Championship campaign, and with it a comfortable 44-12 victory over Widnes Vikings.

And there were plenty of recognisable faces there to see it.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Famous faces aplenty watch new-look London Broncos’ win over Widnes Vikings

Monday morning saw London take to social media to share some snaps of co-owners Wechsel and Lockyer posing alongside some of those familiar figures.

Australian Postceoglou lifted the UEFA Europa League with Tottenham last year, and spent a brief time at the helm of fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest at the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

He watched the Broncos’ win over Widnes alongside another notable name from the footballing world in the shape of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Twice a Premier League Golden Boot winner during his playing career, Hasselbaink has been intertwined in the worlds of punditry and coaching for more than a decade now, and formed part of the England backroom team during Gareth Southgate’s tenure.

Some famous faces in attendance for our round one clash against Widnes yesterday ⚽️💪🏼 Tickets 🎟️ for our Challenge Cup clash against Wests Warriors and our round 2 against Oldham on sale now. https://t.co/46eTD9PqRw#wearelondon #relentlesspursuit pic.twitter.com/pYtSwWi4LN — London Broncos (@LondonBroncosRL) January 19, 2026

Ex-rugby union star James Haskell, who donned a shirt for Stade Francais and Wasps at club level during his career among others, was also in attendance at Plough Lane on Sunday.

Having taken up the decks following his retirement from union seven years ago, the former England stalwart – who featured in the 2019 series of ITV’s reality show ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!‘ – held a role as the Broncos’ DJ for the day!

And rounding things off, away from the sporting world, London had the support of influencer Big John ‘The Boshfather’ for their clash against Widnes.

The social media star worked alongside the capital club in the build-up to the new season, promoting the game against Widnes to his thousands of followers as he spent a day with Jason Demetriou’s side in pre-season.