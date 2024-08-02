Adam Clune absence explained as Huddersfield Giants interim coach shares injury prognosis

Huddersfield Giants will be without key man Adam Clune for approximately four weeks due to a calf injury, interim coach Luke Robinson has confirmed.

The Australian half-back was a notable absentee from the teamsheet in Huddersfield‘s 28-14 defeat to Wigan Warriors on Thursday night.

Robinson provided an update on Clune in his post-match press conference, saying he’ll be missing in action for around a month.

“It looks like he’s going to be about four weeks,” Robinson said of Clune.

“I’ve got a fair few out for the season (though). I think Swifty (Adam Swift) is out for the season, Murch (Jack Murchie) is out for the season, Greeny (Joe Greenwood) is out for the season, Olly Wilson is out for the season but luckily I think Cluney is only out for about four weeks with his calf.

“We’ve not got a lot of bodies to pick from. I think we’ve got eight or nine out for the season, whether we have some opportunity to play some younger lads and give them an opportunity to see if they can play at this level, but I’ve got to be very conscious as well to not throw too many in at once.

“It’s one thing giving some lads the opportunity to play but it’s a bit like lams to the slaughter if you throw too many in at once so we need to find a happy medium with that.”

Homegrown talent Olly Russell was the man to replace Clune in the halves against Wigan, earning praise from Robinson, who coached Russell in the Giants academy.

“Olly Russell is great,” Robinson said. “Cluney is obviously an important player for us and is one of the big Aussie signings that come over and he’s a good player is Cluney but Olly is more than capable.

“He’s been ready for a while, I coached him in the academy, I know what he brings. He’s tenacious in his defence, he’s tough, he’s got a lovely kicking, he probably didn’t show his kicking game enough tonight because he’s got a tight hamstring so it probably hampered him a little bit but I thought he had a really good game.”

