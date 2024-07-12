Hull FC have made some serious waves in the transfer market ahead of 2025, as they aim to climb their way back into the top six.

Three Leigh Leopards players John Asiata, Zak Hardaker and Ed Chamberlain are on their way to the MKM next year, and Catalans Dragons half-back Jordan Abdull and Salford Red Devils hooker Amir Bourouh will also join the club.

But how have their previous signings fared? A few of their headline recruits this season have left already, some players have struggled to fit in at the club, whereas a few have improved during their stint in Black and White.

Love Rugby League has had a look across Hull’s previous 20 permanent signings – loans are excluded from this particular list – and graded their time at the club.

Tom Briscoe – C

The latest recruit for 2024 is former Leigh Leopards man Tom Briscoe, who returns for his second spell at the club. Since returning to the club, Briscoe has grabbed himself two tries, but hasn’t had the impact he had at Leigh Leopards last year. There is still time for him to improve though.

Yusuf Aydin – B+

Hull’s pack really took a beating in the early stages of this season, but the introduction of Yusuf Aydin from Hull KR has added some proper stability and power to their middle unit. Since making the switch from city rivals KR, Aydin has notched eight appearances and grabbed himself a try in the process.

Nu Brown – E

Fa’amanu Brown in action for Hull FC

One of Tony Smith’s headline signings coming into the 2024 season, Nu Brown was expected to do big things in West Hull; but unfortunately for both him and the club, it didn’t work out. He copped a red card in his second game for the club, and left after making eight appearances.

He has since returned to the NRL with St George Illawarra Dragons.

Damel Diakhate – N/A

Frenchman Damel Diakhate joined the club ahead of the 2024 season, but was released after failing to register an appearance. He was swiftly snapped up by Catalans Dragons at the end of March.

Morgan Smith – D

Morgan Smith in action for Hull FC

Half-back Morgan Smith arrived at the MKM ahead of the 2024 season, but has yet to be the replacement for Jake Clifford Hull FC needed. He has made 16 appearances for the club in his maiden campaign in West Hull, scoring two tries, but it hasn’t been the season he would have hoped for thus far.

Jack Ashworth – C+

Prop forward Jack Ashworth arrived from Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2024 campaign, and has started to find his feet in his new colours. A ban early into the campaign looked to have derailed his season, but he has added some more solidity to the pack in recent weeks. He has notched nine appearances to date.

Liam Tindall – E

Liam Tindall was expected to be a big part of Hull FC’s squad this year, but this has been another signing that hasn’t worked out for either party. Given the number two jersey in pre-season, Tindall has made just three appearances before being sent on loan to Bradford Bulls.

Jack Walker – C

A lot was expected of Jack Walker following his return to West Hull, but he hasn’t quite hit those just yet. He impressed during his spell at Hull KR last season, but picked up an injury in the early stages of the 2024 campaign. He has only made seven appearances so far.

Franklin Pele – F

Liam Moore sends Hull FC’s Franklin Pele off during their Round 1 derby against Hull KR

Another player expected to do big things for Hull FC this season was Franklin Pele, but he failed to do anything of note. Pele picked up a red card on his debut for the club, and never improved from there. He only featured seven more times after the opening round of the season, and also spent time on loan at York Knights before joining Bradford Bulls on a permanent deal.

Jayden Okunbor – F

Hull FC’s Jayden Okunbor – Alamy

This off-season’s business could go down as some of the worst in Hull FC history, and Jayden Okunbor will likely be the face of it. Okunbor really struggled to make any sort of impact in his eight games for the club, and was sent on-loan to Bradford Bulls.

He has earned high praise for his performances at the Bulls though, which only rubs salt into the wounds of Hull FC fans after his disasterous spell there. Okunbor will join Bradford on a permanent deal in the near future.

Herman Ese’ese – A-

Herman Ese’ese in action for Hull FC in 2024

Whilst a lot of these signings have struggled to make an impact, Herman Ese’ese has really become a key man for Hull FC this season. He got off to a fairly slow start, but in recent weeks has really come into his own and added some much-needed punch through the middle.

Hull will need to lean on him more and more if they want to climb the table.

Jake Trueman – C+

Since his arrival from Castleford Tigers in 2023, Trueman has had mixed fortunes. He has proved to be vital to their style of play and been one of their better players, but he has had some serious injury problems too. He only returned in May last year from an ACL injury, but ruptured his Achilles in August, and has only just returned to full fitness.

If they can get him fit, he could be the key man for them though.

Jake Clifford – B+

Jake Clifford in action for Hull FC-Alamy

From one half-back to another, however Jake Clifford proved to be a brilliant signing for Hull FC last year. He was their standout player in 2023, and lived up to the billing he arrived with. He only stayed for one year, and left at the end of the campaign to return to the NRL.

They are really missing a player of his quality this year too.

Brad Dwyer – C+

Former Leeds Rhinos hooker Brad Dwyer only stayed at the MKM for one season, and was a solid player for most of the campaign. His typical impact role off the bench was put to good effect.

He made the switch to Warrington ahead of the 2024 campaign, but quickly joined Leigh Leopards on loan and then joined the Leopards on a permanent deal.

Tex Hoy – C-

Joining Jake Clifford in swapping Australia for West Hull last season was Tex Hoy, however he didn’t have the same impact as his compatriot. Hoy showed his quality in patches in Black and White, but he wasn’t able to perform on a consistent basis.

He left the club after just seven matches this season and joined Castleford Tigers, where he has made a huge impact with some stellar performances.

Liam Sutcliffe – B

Liam Sutcliffe in action for Hull FC

Another Leeds Rhinos man that made the switch to Hull FC ahead of the 2023 campaign was Liam Sutcliffe, but he quickly established himself in the starting side. Sutcliffe was a standout player in a poor campaign last time out, and has been solid again this season too.

He is expected to leave the club at the end of the current campaign to join Huddersfield Giants.

Kane Evans – E

Fijian international Kane Evans joined the Airlie Birds in 2022 with some decent expectations, but again failed to live up to the billing.

He wasn’t able to find his best form during his 23 appearances in Black and White, and ultimately was released from his contract early into the 2023 season.

Luke Gale – D

Experienced half-back Luke Gale arrived at Hull FC in 2022, however he wasn’t able to deliver his best performances for the club. Gale only lasted one season at the MKM before joining Keighley Cougars, and later Wakefield Trinity.

He has made a decent impact for the Trin since his move though, which again only makes his time at Hull FC look that much worse.

Joe Lovodua – D

Fijian international Joe Lovodua never really got going in a Black and White jersey. He arrived ahead of the 2022 season, and made 44 appearances for the club, but struggled to find his best form.

He left the club at the end of the season to join Doncaster.

Darnell McIntosh – C

Darnell McIntosh scores a try for Hull FC in 2023 – Alamy

Finishing off this list is winger Darnell McIntosh. After arriving from Hull FC in 2022, he showed glimpses of quality in his time; but wasn’t able to deliver on a consistent basis.

He still finished with a decent record of 23 tries in 53 games, before being snapped up by Leigh this season.

