Former Wallabies and Olympic Sevens star set for rugby league debut following shock code switch

Former Wallabies and Olympic Sevens star Mark Nawaqanitawase is set to make his professional rugby league debut this weekend in the NSW Cup.

The winger agreed a deal to join the Sydney Roosters back in December, and has already begun training with his new employers following the conclusion of the Olympic Games in Paris.

Following linking up with the Roosters last week, he has been named to start on the wing in their NSW Cup match against the Bulldogs on Sunday.

“I’ve crossed over to play NRL”

Nawaqanitawase may come to into the 13-man-game as a novice, but he has already had a decent career in union so far.

He made his Super Rugby debut for the Waratahs at just 19-years-old. Following some decent showings for the Sydney-based side earned a call-up to the Australia A squad, and later went onto make his full Wallabies debut in 2022.

The Sydney-native went onto win 11 caps for his country, and also featured in the 2023 World Cup in Paris. He also turned his hand to the seven-a-side format for the Olympics, and helped Australia finish fourth in France.

His already decorated career has left him with high aspirations of playing in the NRL, but he also knows he won’t rush into things in league.

“At the end of the day I’ve crossed over to play NRL,” he told reporters. “Obviously it would be nice if the opportunity came this season, but I’ve got some learning to do first so I can give the coaches confidence to pick me.”

He added: “I’m in a good position at the moment to learn as much as I can. There’s no rush to get me out there straight away. I’m grateful I can take my time and see where I can get to.”

“I can see why they have been such a successful club”

The Roosters are once again gearing up for a Premiership push. They sit third in the ladder heading into the final few rounds of the NRL season, and sit a comfortable six points above the Dolphins in eighth.

As the club seek their first title since 2019, Nawaqanitawase already has an understanding of the culture of success at the club.

“I can see why they have been such a successful club,” he said. “Also the culture they have there. I’ve seen it everywhere I’ve been and some of the players they have there – special mention to Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (who will join Hull KR for 2025), I can see why they love him.”

He added: “The standards that they build, the energy that he brings, and it’s not just him it’s all the players. They have been so welcoming and at the same time they work so hard to get better. You just feed off it and it’s good to be a part of.”

Not the only Wallaby in the NSW Cup

Nawaqanitawase will be hoping to replicate the success former Wallabies teammate Carter Gordon had on his QLD Cup debut, as he too makes the move to the NRL with the Gold Coast Titans.

On his debut, the half-back notched a try, an assist and made an impressive 137 meters ball-in-hand.

If Nawaqanitawase can reach these stats, he will certainly be pleased with his own rugby league debut.

