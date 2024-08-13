Hull FC’s half-back targets explored after failed Lachlan Lam bid: Super League and NRL stars included..

Hull have officially failed in their efforts to bring Lachlan Lam to the MKM Stadium in 2025, with Leigh coach Adrian Lam confirming that the playmaker is staying put, meaning FC’s search for a half-back goes on.

Jordan Abdull will form one half of the halves for the Black and Whites in 2025, but with Jake Trueman having been linked with Wakefield Trinity, who will partner new recruit Abdull?

Here’s a look at some potential options of playmakers who are off-contract, including players both in the NRL and Super League..

Josh Drinkwater

Australian half-back Drinkwater has been in Super League since joining Leigh midway through the 2016 season. After two seasons with Warrington, it looks like he will departing upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

At the age of 31, you’d think Drinkwater might fancy one last move in Super League for a couple of years before returning to his homeland.

Jake Clifford

Having impressed for Hull in Super League last season, Clifford returned home in the off-season after re-signing for North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL.

The Aussie playmaker has only made three NRL appearances for the Cowboys so far this year and has featured prominently for Northern Pride in the Queensland Cup, scoring eight tries and providing 17 assists in 14 games. Back in July, Love Rugby League revealed that the 26-year-old emerged back on the radar of Super League clubs ahead of 2025 as he’s off-contract at the Cowboys.

Lachlan Ilias

Ilias is contracted until the end of next season at South Sydney Rabbitohs, but with St Helens playmaker Lewis Dodd incoming, the three-time Greece international has been told he can negotiate a move away.

If he fancies a crack at Super League and Hull can make it happen, they’ll be getting a 24-year-old with just over 50 NRL appearances to his name: and his prime years ahead of him.

Anthony Milford

Milford was set to make a move to Super League ahead of this season, with Leigh his expected destination, but a family matter which meant he needed to stay Down Under curtailed that.

He remains off-contract at the Dolphins, and has made only two first-grade appearances so far this season. The 13-time Samoa international has over 200 NRL appearances to his name: and would no doubt add a wealth of experience to Hull’s ranks.

Kodi Nikorima

Nikorima has made 18 appearances for the Dolphins in the NRL this term, and his next will be his 200th first-grade game Down Under having also donned a shirt for the Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 15-time Kiwi international’s brother Jayden is already in Super League with Salford Red Devils. We wonder if he might fancy joining him over here? It would be an ambitious attempt from Hull if they were to consider making a move for Nikorima due to him being a frontline half-back in the NRL for almost a decade. He has that X Factor and his style of play would work well in tandem with Abdull.

