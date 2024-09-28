Sydney Roosters bid farewell to seven departing players, including Super League-bound duo

Sydney Roosters will bid farewell to seven departing players following the conclusion of their 2024 NRL campaign, coach Trent Robinson has confirmed.

The Roosters‘ 2024 season came to an end on Friday as they went down to a 48-18 defeat against Melbourne Storm in the preliminary final.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Robinson confirmed that the club will bid farewell to seven players.

It had already been announced that five players would be leaving – Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR), Joey Manu (Toyota Verblitz, Japanese Rugby Union), Joseph Suaalii (Waratahs, Australian Rugby Union), Luke Keary (Catalans Dragons) and Sitili Tupouniua (Canterbury Bulldogs).

And Robinson revealed that the club would bid farewell to experienced duo Dylan Napa and Michael Jennings.

Cook Islands international Napa is set to retire from professional rugby league, according to Zero Tackle, whilst Jennings’ next destination is not yet known.

Speaking after the Roosters’ defeat in Melbourne, Robinson said: “Really disappointed obviously with the result, so there’s absolute disappointment with the opportunity that was right there in front of us but (it was) not good enough and then obviously it’s quite clear that some guys are leaving there so it’s the last time for some guys that have put a lot of heart and soul into our jersey and the club.

“We feel really proud about the time that they’ve had with us and it’ll be the last time they are sitting in those sheds.

“There’s guys that impacted the club in the right way as much as any guys over the course of 116 years.

“Jared, Joey Manu, Kez, Sitili, Suaalii and we’ve also got Naps and Jenko back at home as well. Those guys have had a big impact on the history of our club and the jersey and I feel like we’re really proud of where our club is.

“You want better results than what we had tonight but I’m also really proud of us as a club and they’ve had a huge impact on that.”

The Roosters will be welcome veteran NRL half-back Chad Townsend to the club for 2025.

