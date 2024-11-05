Former Super League playmaker makes cross-Championship switch ahead of 2025

Ex-Super League half-back Dec Patton has made a cross-Championship switch ahead of 2025, joining Widnes Vikings following his exit from Featherstone Rovers.

Now 29, Patton came through the youth ranks with hometown club Warrington and made 106 appearances for the Wolves at the beginning of his career, lifting the Challenge Cup with them in 2019.

He also featured in the top flight for Salford Red Devils in 2021 before dropping down into the Championship, where he’s spent the last three seasons.

Four years on from his Warrington exit, he’s now back in Cheshire with Widnes – penning a deal for the 2025 campaign at the DCBL Stadium.

The playmaker already has two appearances for the Vikings on his CV, both made on dual-registration back in 2020 during his time at Warrington.

After putting pen to paper with Widnes, two-time England Knights international Patton – who played for both Swinton Lions and Featherstone last term – said: “I’m excited to be part of what is growing here and I’m happy to have the chance to play my part.

“I’m hoping to bring some creativity and just hopefully add to the talent that’s already in the team. The club did really well last season, so hopefully we can go a step further and have another good season.

“After speaking to Allan (Coleman, head coach) and hearing the club’s ambitions on what they want to achieve, the chance to be a part of that is pretty exciting.”

Widnes sign a player who has 194 senior appearances to his name in the game, including more than 80 in Super League.

Vikings chief Coleman added: “Getting Dec is a huge coup for us. He’s got bags of ability and is one of the best halves in the competition.

“He’s got an extraordinary kicking game which is something I think we need. He brings plenty of experience having played at a high level.

“We were quite lucky last year not to pick up any injuries in the halves, but we need to have quality and strength in depth if we want to challenge at the top end of the table.”

