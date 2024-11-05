Released Leeds Rhinos youngster makes Championship move for 2025

Championship outfit Bradford Bulls have announced the signing of young hooker Mason Corbett following his release from Super League side Leeds Rhinos.

18-year-old Corbett didn’t make a senior appearance prior to his exit from Headingley, but featured 18 times between the Rhinos’ academy and reserve grade sides in the 2024 campaign.

The teenager also donned a shirt for Leeds in pre-season games against both Hunslet and Bradford themselves ahead of the season just gone.

And he will now get a chance to develop further at Odsal, with the Bulls confirming his signing on Tuesday evening.

Penning a one-year deal, East Leeds junior Corbett spoke of his excitement about working with Bradford boss Brian Noble come 2025.

He said: “I’m buzzing, all I can think about is the club’s heritage, and working under Brian is an exciting prospect.

“With Brian having played at hooker, it is really exciting news for me. When me and my family found out he was returning as head coach, we were buzzing. There’s so much knowledge I can take from him to add to my own game.

“I am eager to get going, I pride myself in being a confident player and I have come from a position as captain in the academy at Leeds, so I am excited to get to know the lads and prosper next season.”

Noble has recently taken up the reins at Odsal for a second time, making a shock return to the dugout following the departure of Eamon O’Carroll.

The veteran coach added: “I was surprised when Leeds announced they were releasing him. Mason will only add to the bright prospects of the club moving forward, so I am thrilled he has agreed to come and join us.

“We will develop him the best we can, we want him to enjoy himself also but the bits I have seen of him he is a very exciting player and if he grows and his potential comes to fruition we have a really good acquisition.”

