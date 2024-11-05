Hull FC have confirmed the departure of young gun Kye Armstrong, with the forward’s contract at the MKM Stadium having expired and a new deal not being agreed.

West Hull junior Armstrong, who turned 20 in September, was on a first-team contract with the Black and Whites but didn’t make a senior appearance for the club prior to his departure.

A regular in FC’s reserves side over the last few seasons, the loose forward made his bow at senior level as a loanee for Midlands Hurricanes in the season just gone.

Coming off the bench in League 1 in a 36-12 defeat for the Hurricanes away against Keighley Cougars on July 24, he got his first taste of men’s rugby league.

Still a teenager, he then came off the bench oncemore in a 32-0 defeat to eventual champions Oldham at Boundary Park the following week, taking his senior appearance tally up to two.

Born in the city, Armstrong featured for FC’s scholarship side before making the step up into the reserves.

He also donned a shirt for Yorkshire Academy in their War of the Roses series against Lancashire back in July 2022.

The Airlie Birds announced his exit from the MKM Stadium with a brief press release which reads: “Hull FC can confirm that young forward Kye Armstrong has departed the club.

“The 20-year old loose-forward, whose first-team contract has come to an end, departs the club in search of playing opportunities elsewhere in the game.

“The Hull FC Academy product has featured regularly for the club’s reserves side in recent years.

“The club wishes Kye the very best for his next chapter in rugby league and beyond.”

