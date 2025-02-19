Australian playmaker Cameron Brown has departed Championship outfit Widnes Vikings without registering an official appearance following his off-season switch.

23-year-old Brown made the move to the North West from Cornwall ahead of the 2025 campaign, seeing his signing announced by Widnes back in November.

The versatile back had spent the last two seasons with Cornwall, catching the eye as he scored 27 tries in 37 appearances across all competitions for the League 1 outfit.

Brown featured in pre-season for Widnes, including a run out in a 36-22 friendly victory against Warrington Wolves at The Halliwell Jones Stadium last month.

But he has not registered an appearance in any of the Vikings’ three competitive games so far this year, and the club have now confirmed his departure.

Overseas playmaker departs ambitious Championship club following off-season move

Under the tutelage of head coach Allan Coleman, Widnes have won all three of their competitive games to date in 2025.

Beating both Rochdale Hornets and North Wales Crusaders away from home in the Challenge Cup, they then kicked off their Championship campaign off with victory over in France against Toulouse Olympique last weekend.

The reason for Brown’s exit from the club is stated in their press release – published on Wednesday morning – as ‘personal reasons’.

Vikings boss Coleman said: “Cameron has been a real asset to us during pre-season and trained really well.

“The well-being of players and family comes first and always will, so after speaking with the board, we have done the best for Cam.

“Everyone at the club would like to wish him luck in the future.”

Coleman’s side welcome Sheffield Eagles to the DCBL Stadium this weekend in their home opener, before travelling to Hunslet as they commence their 1895 Cup campaign.

