Highly-rated Wigan Warriors youngster Noah Hodkinson has joined Championship outfit Widnes on an initial two-week loan deal.

Full-back Hodkinson, who first joined Wigan at scholarship level back in 2021, caught the eye in last year’s Academy Grand Final against rivals St Helens.

Scoring a try at the Totally Wicked Stadium, he helped the Cherry and Whites’ youngsters to claim their first title at Academy level since 2019.

Having gone on to impress at first-team level back at Wigan during pre-season, the teenager will now get the opportunity to make his first official senior appearance with Widnes.

The Vikings beat Toulouse Olympique over in France at the Stade Ernest-Wallon in their season opener last weekend, and host Sheffield Eagles at the DCBL Stadium on Sunday (February 23) in their first home game of the 2025 Championship campaign.

‘Electrifying’ Wigan Warriors young gun makes Championship move

Bolton-born Hodkinson, who turned 19 in November, featured at junior level for both Hindley ARLFC and Leigh Miners Rangers.

And it’s with the Miners where Widnes head coach Allan Coleman – who hails from Leigh – first came into contact with the starlet.

In the club’s press release announcing Hodkinson’s arrival, Coleman detailed: “Noah is a talented young lad, I’ve followed him since he was 10/11 years-old down at Leigh Miners.

“He is very highly rated at Wigan. He played against Oldham in a friendly a few weeks ago, a game that I attended, and he caused so many problems.

“He’s got electrifying pace, he’s very brave and just really plays on the front foot.

“I’m really excited to get him on board and I think straight away, people will see what he brings to the team.”

