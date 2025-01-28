Ex-Super League, NRL veteran Jarrod Sammut snapped up by League 1 side for 2025

Former Super League and NRL ace Jarrod Sammut has penned a one-year deal with League 1 outfit Keighley for 2025, with the Cougars set to become the 11th club he’s donned a shirt for!

New South Wales-born Sammut – who began his career Down Under with Penrith Panthers – moved in to the British game with Crusaders back in 2010.

The playmaker has now made well over 300 senior career appearances, including 38 in the NRL, and is fast approaching the milestone of 2,000 career points with his 38th birthday coming up in February.

Over 100 of his first-team appearances came in Super League – with games for Malta also on his CV in both rugby league and rugby union via his heritage.

After Penrith and Crusaders, Sammut has gone on to represent Bradford Bulls, Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers, London Broncos, Workington Town, Wigan Warriors, Leigh – when under the ‘Centurions’ tagline – and Barrow Raiders.

He joins Keighley after the third stint of his career with fellow League 1 outfit Workington, who he played 11 games for in 2024 before re-joining Championship side Bradford on loan for the remainder of the campaign in late July.

Linking up with a Keighley side that finished 2nd in the third tier last term before being beaten in the play-offs, the veteran will be coached by Jake Webster at Cougar Park, a man he squared off against four times on the field.

Webster said: “Jarrod will now link up with the likes of Izaac Farrell, Jack Miller and Ben Dean, and just share some of his experience with the halves in this team.

“Jaz and I are well versed and I know what he is capable of. He can play anywhere in the spine and that’s something I am looking to develop as the year goes on.

“His arrival adds competition for places and raises standards.”

