Castleford Tigers’ trip to Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup next weekend will be shown live by the BBC, with the full schedule for the Third Round now locked in.

Super League outfit Cas will make the trip to Odsal on Sunday, February 9 (1pm KO), taking on their West Yorkshire foes.

It will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides since Bradford’s relegation from the top-flight in 2014.

The BBC will show the game live via the Red Button, online via BBC Sport and on the iPlayer, as has been the case so far this season in the Challenge Cup.

The Sportsman will also show a game from the Third Round live on their YouTube channel, though they are yet to make their pick.

BBC make Challenge Cup Third Round broadcast pick as full schedule locked in

All of the ties will take place over the weekend of February 7-9 as Super League sides join the competition, all playing away from home against lower league opposition.

Just one tie is yet to be confirmed, with Keighley Cougars and York playing out their Second Round tie this coming weekend to decide who gets to go up against Super League side Hull KR in the Third Round.

Whoever wins does though already know that they will be hosting the Robins on the evening of Friday, February 7.

As confirmed by the RFL on Tuesday afternoon, here is the full schedule for the Third Round…

Friday, February 7 (kick-off time)

Workington Town v Leigh Leopards (7.3opm)

Sheffield Eagles v Wigan Warriors (7.30pm)

Keighley Cougars or York v Hull KR (Venue and KO time still TBC)

Saturday, February 8 (kick-off time)

Wests Warriors v Leeds Rhinos (12pm)

York Acorn v Hull FC (2pm)

West Hull v St Helens (2pm)

Goole Vikings v Wakefield Trinity (3pm)

Whitehaven v Warrington Wolves (3pm)

Sunday, February 9 (kick-off time)