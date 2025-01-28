St Helens star Morgan Knowles is subject to major interest from the Dolphins over his future beyond this year: with one Australian journalist suggesting it is a case of ‘when’ the NRL side sign him.

Knowles is arguably one of the biggest off-contract stars in Super League going int0 2025. He is now able to discuss his future for 2026 with other clubs after a rule change allowed players to enter talks with rival clubs from the start of December.

And that has led to major interest from the NRL, with the Dolphins in particular looking to strike up a deal. That would see Knowles potentially reunite with his former head coach in Super League, Kristian Woolf.

Rugby League Live revealed on Monday that Knowles is expected to make a decision on his future before the season begins. And now, on The Run Home with Joel and Fletch, AAP reporter Joel Gould has gone one step further and suggested that Knowles could indeed be heading for Australia in 2026.

He said: “The Dolphins haven’t given much away on this. But what I can tell you is that Knowles won three Premierships in a row with Kristian Woolf, and he’s a big fan of his.

“You can take it that they are in talks. He’s contracted for this year and for 2026 he’d be a great buy for the Dolphins.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire with this one. I think it’s a case of watch this space and wait for when the Dolphins end up signing him. My mail is there’s a lot of interest there and there’s talks been going on for a while.”

Knowles’ departure would be a major blow for the Saints, with the forward still one of the most influential players in Super League. He has been with the club his entire career and had hinted that he would be open to remaining a one-club player.

But there appears to be genuine interest from the NRL about prising him away from the Saints.

