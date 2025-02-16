Izaac Farrell scored a late drop goal to send Keighley Cougars through to the First Round Proper of the 1895 Cup on an afternoon which saw four sides’ Wembley dreams shattered.

As part of a new format in the 1895 Cup this year, the League 1 sides involved have taken part in two Preliminary Rounds, with the First Round proper coming up at the start of next month.

Sunday’s four winners from the Second Preliminary Round will join the 12 England-based Championship teams in the First Round Proper.

1895 Cup round-up including drop goal drama as four teams exit competition

Keighley are one of those four after Farrell’s 71st minute one-pointer sealed a 7-6 win for the Cougars at home against Midlands Hurricanes.

The Jamaica and Scotland international had kicked a penalty earlier in the second half to put Keighley back on level terms.

Elsewhere, an all-Greater Manchester battle also brought a home win as Rochdale Hornets edged out Swinton Lions in an 18-16 victory.

The Hornets trailed 10-6 at the break, but turned things round, and a Max Flanagan penalty on 67 minutes ultimately proved the difference.

League 1 new boys Goole Vikings will be in the First Round Proper after beating North Wales Crusaders 26-18 on home soil.

In another tightly-contested clash, Hull FC icon Jamie Shaul grabbed a hat-trick for Goole.

And up in Cumbria, Dewsbury Rams departed the Fibrus Community Stadium having beaten Workington Town 18-10.

The Rams led 12-0 at the break, and survived a scare as Workington got back to within two points of them, before the visitors sealed the win with a 78th minute try of their own.

1895 Cup – First Round Proper

The draw for the First Round Proper was carried out during last month’s Championship and League 1 season launch.

Held at Boundary Park, the draw was carried out by AB Sundecks chiefs Laura and Derek Beaumont.

After Sunday’s results, the eight ties are now locked in as follows…

These ties will take place over the weekend of March 1/2…

Batley Bulldogs v Bradford Bulls

Sheffield Eagles v Doncaster

Hunslet v Widnes Vikings

London Broncos v Dewsbury Rams

York v Halifax Panthers

Goole Vikings v Barrow Raiders

Featherstone Rovers v Keighley Cougars

Oldham v Rochdale Hornets

