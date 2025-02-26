League 1 side Keighley Cougars have announced that Jake Webster has stepped down as head coach with immediate effect: with Webster citing the ‘negative press’ as a reason for his departure.

Webster stepped up to the role last year after the exit of Matt Foster, but has already curtailed his time in charge after just one League 1 game. He will revert to a role working on commercial opportunities within the club.

And the former Castleford and Hull KR centre has urged Cougars fans to be mindful of what they post on social media after a difficult start to the new season. Jordie Hedges will act as the club’s interim coach.

Webster said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time coaching but with all the negative press, my mental health and wellbeing needs some attention. My family will always come first and I need to protect them, and myself. This is a mutual decision and I thank Ryan and Kaue for allowing me to focus on other off field club activities and supporting with Steve’s workload.”

“Jordie Hedges has my full backing and support as an interim head coach while the club tests the market for a long term solution. I must go on record and say that the negative comments constantly on social media all play a part in the success of this team and club and I hope Jordie does not suffer the same fate I have in the last 9 months.”

“I must urge supporters to think before they comment on social media as we do not want to drive good people and players away from this club. We have a lot of talent at this club, young talent that we want to keep. A hostile and toxic surrounding doesn’t aid our chances in keeping that talent.”

Cougars owner Ryan O’Neill echoed Webster’s thoughts.

“I have been so disappointed with the abuse Jake has received on social media. It is all too easy to demolish somebody – sitting on a phone, or behind a keyboard – without a care for the effects that can have on the recipient and their family. Jake has not for one moment deserved any of it,” he said.

“He has been stoic in rising above it, keeping chipper and showing me how to grow a thicker skin. Jordie has our backing as an interim Head Coach while as a board of directors we undertake our search for a long term solution.”

O’Neill also insisted he and Kaue Garcia will not be leaving the club.

He said: “There have also been calls for Kaue and I to leave the club. I want to remind detractors of what I said at a Q&A in 2023: Kaue and I are only the current custodians of this club.

“If, and when, a person, or persons, come with a new vision, and the ability to deliver it – then the keys are theirs. Until that happens, we will continue doing our best, doing what we think is right to make this club a success, and make Cougar Park a joyful place where everyone is welcome.

“I believe all our intentions are to support the players, the staff, and one another. This club is not one player, not one coach – in fact hundreds of players and coaches have come and gone.

“Everybody involved in the club plays a part in its history. All we can ask is that we all support the next coach and give him every chance, the chance that by some, was denied to Jake.”