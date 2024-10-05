Everything Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet said after Leigh Leopards win

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet met with the media in his post-match press conference after his side reached the Grand Final after beating Leigh Leopards 38-0 in front of a 20,000-strong crowd at the Brick Community Stadium.

Peet was asked about his side’s impressive display, Bevan French magic, Liam Farrell’s absence, Sam Walters’ impact and next week’s opponents Hull KR.

Here’s the review and rundown of everything that Peet said in the Warriors debrief.

Overall thoughts

“I think with a semi-final the result is the most important thing. It’s the be all and end all. The opportunity we’ve got ahead of us is really exciting, I’m proud of the players, they applied themselves well. I thought it was a balanced performance, a controlled performance and a disciplined performance so I’m really pleased. It was a job well done for large parts.”

What part of performance was most pleasing?

“To defend like that in a semi-final is always encouraging for what you can achieve and the team’s commitment to one another.

“I thought we looked controlled defensively, but I also liked the fact that we expressed ourselves with the ball. That’s the main thing for us, because it is such a big game, that we don’t shut up with the ball and not be afraid to take risks. I thought we took the right amount of risks with the ball.”

You were appointed as head coach three years ago to the day. Your reflection…

“I’m enjoying it. I’m just grateful really for the opportunity and the people I have got around me, the players, the staff, it makes a really enjoyable three years and each day we come in we have a lot of fun, keep working hard and trying to improve.

“I didn’t realise that (stat) but I think the club’s just a good place to work whatever role you’re in. Mine obviously gets a bit of attention but I think anyone works at the club at the moment enjoys it and feels part of something special.”

Bevan French’s magical try…

“He’s one of the reasons that there’s a big crowd on, one of the reasons there’ll be eyes on the game tonight, because he’s got skill, flair and got great instinct for the game and he’s got the courage to implement that play at that moment.

“There’s loads of players who can make those plays but they don’t all have the bravery and trust from their teammates. I think that’s a big one for Bevan, that the players around him back him to express himself. That’s why it’s enjoyable because it shows a player playing, you want players to look like they’re playing and having fun. It’s hard in such an intense sport as ours and in such as intense game as that, for someone to do something to put smiles on faces.”

Liam Farrell’s absence from the teamsheet…

“It was just important with Liam because of the nature of his virus that he undergoes the right tests before we put him back into such an intense sport as this so we’ll do the right thing by Liam, hopefully those tests are in a good place and that he can play next week.”

Sam Walters coming into the side…

“I can’t credit him enough for the way he has acted when he has not been playing. Up until when he got told that he was originally not going to play in this game, his response was brilliant with the way he has practised, the way he has spoken in team meetings, it gives you that confidence that when something does show up like this and you put him in, I thought he was outstanding. Obviously he scored two tries and will get mentioned but he did a lot of the tough stuff really well. He is as fit as a fiddle and credit to him.”

Any particular moments in the game that were a highlight for you?

“I enjoyed the first 15 or 20 minutes when it was really intense, set for set. I thought we did a lot of little things really well, Harry (Smith) kicked well. I thought Abbas’ (Miski) interception was a big moment, I think if they score there then the game comes alive again. Some of Jai Field’s defence, I thought Jai Field was brilliant tonight. There was a few moments.

Rugby league is fighting for a lot of publicity with other sports, how important is it to have players like Bevan who can cut through…

“I think the thing is with any walk of life, people want to see small segments and clips so a lot of the time, especially the younger generations, just want highlights and moments and that will get some attention won’t it? And on the back off that people might want to watch more of the sport.

“I think seeing the stadium full is the same, people flicking through the channels and seeing an arena full, fireworks and flashing goalposts and think ‘this has got to be a game worth watching’ and we certainly have a sport worth watching.”

How conscious are you of that?

“The fact is in our sport, the more you can do the tough stuff, the more highlights you can create. If you jump straight to the highlights, it won’t work, so if you invest in your kickchase and defence like Bevan does, then you get your moments and it’s the same for all of them.

“If we’d not have put effort in, then we’d probably be talking about a moment from Lachlan Lam or John Asiata or Edwin Ipape, so it’s about winning those tougher periods of the game when it’s full of energy that you create the space and opportunity to let Bevan do what he does there and Junior the same.”

Bevan’s skill to nutmeg them and score…

“The thing is, no-one is surprised are they? They stand still and I think everyone knows about Bevan is the less of an opportunity it looks like, the more dangerous he is. We have game-plans and plays, but then it’s just about creating space for Bev, Junior, Jai, Jake Wardle.”

Hull KR in the Grand Final next week…

“I take more from the games we’ve had in the past with them than last night. I think we know if we know we’re not on they’ll beat us. They were the better team down here, they’ve beaten us before in big games. I think there’s massive respect between us and Hull KR. It’s first v second, I don’t think it’s going to be the last big game between the two of us, I think they are building something special on and off the field so it’s going to be a pleasure to be involved.

“I think this weekend has been a flagship weekend for Super League and credit to the hard work that’s gone in at a lot of clubs. Leigh get the crowd here tonight because of everything Derek, Adrian and their players have done over the last couple of years. The same with Hull KR and Warrington, things are building positively for Super League and I think next week will be a real celebration, not just of Wigan and Hull KR, but of the competition.”