Wigan Warriors or Hull KR stars to join exclusive club of Super League Grand Final winners with multiple teams

Wigan Warriors prop Luke Thompson or Hull KR winger Ryan Hall will join an exclusive club on Saturday in being crowned a Super League champion with more than one club.

Powerhouse prop Thompson will line up in the middle for reigning Super League champions Wigan against the legendary Ryan Hall in a Hull KR outfit who are making their first appearance in a Grand Final when the two teams meet at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

Both players have something in common: they’ve both won the Super League title before, but with different clubs.

Thompson played for St Helens in their 14-6 win over his future employers Wigan back in 2014.

Hall, meanwhile, picked up six Grand Final winners’ rings during his time with Leeds Rhinos between 2007 and 2018.

But only of the aforementioned players will join an exclusive club come 8pm on Saturday night. They will become the 10th member in Super League history to have won a Grand Final with two (or more) different teams.

Every player to win the Super League Grand Final with more than one club

Below is the list of players who have previously won the Super League Grand Final with more than one club, including Great Britain icon Lee Gilmour, who won it with three clubs! And perhaps unsurprisingly, the nine current members of the exclusive club are all legends of the game.

Henry Paul (Wigan Warriors 1998 and Bradford Bulls 2001)

Lee Gilmour (Wigan Warriors 1998, Bradford Bulls 2001 and 2003, St Helens 2006 and 2007)

Paul Johnson (Wigan Warriors 1998 and Bradford Bulls 2005)

Paul Deacon (Bradford Bulls 2001, 2003 and 2005 and Wigan Warriors 2010)

Stuart Fielden (Bradford Bulls 2001, 2003 and 2005 and Wigan Warriors 2010)

Leon Pryce (Bradford Bulls 2001, 2003 and 2005 and St Helens 2006 and 2007)

Paul Anderson (Bradford Bulls 2001, 2003 and 2005 and St Helens 2006)

Jamie Peacock (Bradford Bulls 2001, 2003 and 2005 and Leeds Rhinos 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015)

Martin Gleeson (St Helens 2002 and Wigan Warriors 2010)

The 2024 Super League Grand Final between Wigan and Hull KR gets underway at Old Trafford at 6pm on Saturday, October 12, live on Sky Sports.

