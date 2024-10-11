Barrie McDermott makes bold Hull KR prediction and tips Rovers ‘dynasty’

Leeds Rhinos legend Barrie McDermott believes a Hull Kingston Rovers victory on Saturday could be the start of something special at Craven Park.

McDermott was a no-nonsense front-rower in a Leeds side who won the club’s first championship in 32 years when beating Bradford Bulls in the 2004 Super League Grand Final.

Ahead of this weekend’s title decider – where the Robins are aiming to beat all-conquering Wigan Warriors to win their first trophy since 1985 – McDermott sees similarities between the Leeds champions two decades ago and Willie Peters’ class of 2024.

The Sky Sports pundit told Love Rugby League: “It’s obvious but the hardest part is winning that first title.

“Once you’ve got some silverware under your belt, you’ve been on a journey and have the right mindset and muscle memory of what it takes to win a big final. From there it’s literally about finesse and technique; rinse and repeat.

“And, for those great teams like Bradford Bulls back in the day, Leeds, St Helens and now Wigan, it’s a case of understanding what it takes to prevail on the big stage.

“If Hull KR go on and win this game, don’t be surprised to see them embark on a run of Grand Final victories.

“I’d be delighted for them rewarded for the hardest of journeys, when Super League began in 1996 they were in the third tier of rugby league.

“At Leeds Rhinos, we won it in 2004 and the club never looked back, with a talented crop of youngsters emerging as the Golden Generation and laying the foundations for a remarkable dynasty.

“There was a fearlessness amongst those young players and I see that in Mikey Lewis. I know he’s had his ups and downs but you can’t deny his quality as a rugby league player and his character.

“I bet he will look forward to having the time of his life on Saturday evening thriving not shrinking at the sport’s big dance.”

Legendary former Robins player Brian Lockwood died this week at the age of 78 and McDermott believes his loss will add to the emotions within the Rovers camp at Old Trafford.

Lockwood enjoyed a glittering career in the red and white and now the club he played for with such distinction are aiming to become only the fifth team to win Super League.

McDermott added: “It would be really special for Hull KR and Brian Lockwood’s family if Willie Peters’ men could lift the Super League trophy on Saturday. It would be the perfect tribute to Brian’s memory and the outstanding service that he gave to the club.”

Regardless of which teams emerges victorious at the Theatre of Dreams, McDermott feels Rovers will be even stronger next season.

“You look at the signings of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Michael McIlorum and Tom Davies and they’re all proven performers at the highest level,” said the Leeds Hall of Famer.

“So Hull KR are arguably even stronger next year because these are three players with so much quality, experience and winning mentality. Their acquisition could propel an already successful team to new heights for the next few seasons.”

McDermott also reckons that a Grand Final win could prompt the Robins to add to the capacity at Craven Park.

He said: “Hull KR have a vibrant, ambitious board and winning Super League could really propel forward the plans they have for the stadium.

“It would justify them stumping up the cash and saying ‘this is an investment in the future’ and reinforce the view that the club are going to be competing at the top table for years to come.”

