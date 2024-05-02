Every Super League club’s standout player so far in 2024: Sneyd, Swift, Senior…

We’re already a third of the way through the 2024 Super League season, and there’s been a number of outstanding individual performers.

There have been several players who have stood out for their respective clubs, whether they are flying high at the top of the Super League table or whether their side are languishing near the bottom. With Round 10 coming up this week, Love Rugby League has taken a look at one player from each club who has caught our eyes so far..

Castleford Tigers – Innes Senior

The Ireland international linked up with Castleford on a season-long loan from Huddersfield for 2024, and he is massively benefitting from getting regular game time under his belt. Senior has scored eight tries in seven games for the Tigers so far, and is amongst Super League’s top 10 metre makers.

Catalans Dragons – Ben Garcia

France international Garcia has been one of the premium loose forwards in Super League for a number of years now. He is captain for club and country, and leads by his actions, with his tenacious work rate never going unnoticed.

Huddersfield Giants – Adam Swift

The 31-year-old is in career-best form right now, having made a superb start to life at Huddersfield, scoring 15 tries in 11 appearances for Ian Watson’s side. Swift has been named in Love Rugby League‘s Team of the Week several times already this season. He has never played for England – could that change this year?

Hull FC – Herman Ese’ese

We all know that Hull’s start to the year has been poor, parting ways with head coach Tony Smith in the early rounds, but one man that can be proud of his performances is Ese’ese, who has made a strong start to his Super League career with some big individual displays. The former New Zealand and Samoa international has played eight games for the Black and Whites so far, causing plenty of damage with his explosive carries and big hits.

Hull KR – Mikey Lewis

Everyone just loves watching this guy, don’t they? He’s the sort of player that gets fans off their seats beaming with excitement. It’s easy to see why he was awarded his England debut last autumn by Shaun Wane. The Robins academy product is currently amongst the top 10 for most assists this season and he just seems to get better every week.

Leeds Rhinos – Brodie Croft

The Rhinos have lacked consistency in the opening third of the campaign, but off-season recruit Brodie Croft has impressed upon his arrival at Headingley. The former Man of Steel has the most assists in Super League 2024 so far, with 12 in nine games.

Leigh Leopards – Kai O’Donnell

The Australian back-rower is one of the most underrated forwards in Super League. He very rarely has a bad game. In fact, he seems to deliver an 8/10 performance pretty much every week. He’s not the flashiest of players but he gets through tonnes – and tonnes – of work in defence.

London Broncos – Lee Kershaw

The Broncos are still searching for their first win of the season having lost their opening nine games upon their return to Super League. However, they’ve had a few good performers who have caught our eyes. Kershaw was a late addition to their ranks having initially joined on trial – but he is making his mark in the capital, producing impressive carries out of yardage and chalking up metres for a struggling Broncos outfit.

Salford Red Devils – Marc Sneyd

Salford Red Devils' Marc Sneyd

This one picks itself. Sneyd sits at the top of the Steve Prescott Man of Steel rankings for a reason. The England international has been so influential for Paul Rowley’s side so far this season, with his left boot being like gold dust. He is out of contract at the end of this season, and you’d suspect the Red Devils will do everything they can to keep him donning the red of Salford for another year or two.

St Helens – Sione Mata’utia

St Helens' Sione Mata'utia

Paul Wellens’ side side top of the Super League table as we prepare to enter Round 10 of the competition – and like always – they’ve had several strong performers. The Saints have done it pretty tough with injuries in their forward pack in the early rounds, with Mata’utia really standing up tall and fronting up well. He is now as comfortable in the front-row as he is in the back-row, which gives his side the versatility they need when missing frontline packmen.

Warrington Wolves – Matt Dufty

The Australian speedster seems to have really found his feet with coach Sam Burgess at the helm. Dufty is currently Super League’s top metre maker, averaging an incredible 177 metres per game whilst he has eight tries and seven assists to his name. He has shown massive improvement this season compared to last, and is a key member of the Wire’s spine.

Wigan Warriors – Bevan French

The reigning champions have made a strong start to 2024, winning six from eight as well as the World Club Challenge, and with that comes a number of impressive individuals.. But we can’t look beyond French, who has recently committed his long-term future to the Warriors. The Australian livewire is just box office isn’t he? He’s the type of player that’s worth the ticket money alone: a joy to watch.

