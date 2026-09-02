Huddersfield Giants’ in-form hooker Cole Geyer has been recalled by parent club Oldham ahead of the Championship play-offs.

Geyer joined Oldham from Queensland Cup outfit Burleigh Bears ahead of the 2026 campaign and caught the eye during the first half of the Championship season to earn himself a Super League switch.

Huddersfield took the Australian ace on loan, and he has gone on to feature 14 times for the Giants, with his performances in recent weeks including plenty of rave reviews.

It’s expected he will be a Super League player on a permanent basis come 2027, with his admirers including Bradford Bulls – as exclusively revealed by LoveRugbyLeague.

But for now at least, he has returned to the Championship, with Oldham activating his loan recall clause.

‘Being at Huddersfield was great, I enjoyed the challenge of playing Super League week in week out and I learnt a lot from all the staff’

Geyer – who has so far scored five tries in 14 appearances across all competitions for Oldham – is the son of former Melbourne Storm star Matt, and spent time on the books of the NRL outfit during his own development.

His stint at Huddersfield brought four tries, including two in his last outing for the Giants as they beat Leigh Leopards 30-18 at the Accu Stadium.

Having been recalled, he said: “It feels good to be back at Oldham with the lads and I’m now looking forward to finishing the year strong and hopefully winning it all in a couple of weeks.

“I really enjoyed my time the first time round – the boys made me feel welcome and made it an easy transition to move over from home.

“Being at Huddersfield was great, I enjoyed the challenge of playing Super League week in week out and I learnt a lot from all the staff.

“I have kept an eye on the Oldham results and stayed in contact with many of the lads so it was good to see them finish the year well.

“I’m confident we can really shake the finals up.”

Oldham finished third in the Championship, and will be involved in at least the first two weeks of a five-week play-off series, starting this weekend on home soil against Widnes Vikings.

Huddersfield meanwhile have two games of their campaign remaining, travelling to Hull KR on Friday night before concluding at home against Castleford Tigers on September 12.