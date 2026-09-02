Departing Goole stars Connor Barley, Jeylan Hodgson and Cooper Howlett are all set to join Super League clubs ahead of 2027, the Vikings have confirmed.

Last week saw Championship outfit Goole announce the retirements of four players – including former Super League stalwart Brett Ferres, who will become their head coach ahead of next season.

The Vikings concluded their debut Championship campaign last weekend against Doncaster, and now, have announced the rest of their departing players.

Among them are the trio of Barley, Hodgson and Howlett – who the second tier club have confirmed will all make the step up into Super League, though at present, their destinations remain unknown.

Goole Vikings trio Super League-bound including former Hull KR young gun Connor Barley

Of the trio, only outside-back Barley has previously played for a Super League club having progressed through Hull KR’s youth system to feature four times at first-team level for the Robins between 2022 and 2023.

Set to turn 22 later this month, Barley only permanently departed Craven Park at the back end of last season as he joined Featherstone Rovers, and has spent a sole season at Goole – scoring 18 tries in 23 appearances this term.

Hodgson meanwhile is the nephew of former Hull FC, Hull KR and NRL star Josh as well as the brother of FC-bound Leigh Leopards star Bailey.

Jeylan, a utility forward, has played 39 games across two seasons with Goole – scoring 11 tries in the process.

Australian utility back Howlett has a handful of Queensland Cup appearances on his CV and moved into the British game with Workington Town last season.

Having donned their colours on 14 occasions, he has gone on to score 12 tries in 28 appearances for Goole in 2026.

Jeylan Hodgson – nephew of ex-Hull KR star Josh Hodgson and brother of ex-Castleford Tigers man Bailey Hodgson

As Goole announced their end-of-season departures, Director James Clark said: “We’re particularly proud to see Cooper, Jeylan and Connor earn opportunities in Super League.

“We want the club to be a place where talented and ambitious players can develop, perform and progress their careers, so to see three of our players make that step is something the whole club should be very proud of.”

Goole’s other departing players

As previously confirmed, soon-to-be head coach Ferres has hung up his boots alongside Goole team-mates Jack Aldous, Ben Dent and Jack Coventry.

The Vikings’ other departures come in the shape of Nick Staveley, Jack Miller, Ben Hodder and Baily Tait.

Former Hull FC ace Staveley will remain in the game, and Goole state he has found an opportunity closer to home in West Yorkshire.

Miller, Hodder and Tait though have decided to step away from the game ‘to focus on other priorities’.

Half-back Miller – who had been under contract for next season before deciding to step away from rugby league – delivered an emotional social media post hinting that he may retire.