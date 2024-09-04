Swinton Lions coach Alan Kilshaw will face a tribunal next month – in the week they could play for their Championship status – following allegations made by Widnes Vikings player Nick Gregson, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Kilshaw was subject to a formal complaint from the Vikings after Gregson alleged a photo of himself with a noose around his neck was put up in the Swinton dressing room prior to their Championship meeting in July.

Gregson, a former Swinton player, took to social media to reveal the allegation, as well as claiming Kilshaw had been directing his players to specifically target Gregson’s shoulder. He was injured in the game and has not played since.

The Rugby Football League subsequently appointed an independent investigator to look into the allegations, after Widnes lodged a complaint with the governing body. Swinton refuted the allegations at the time in a statement but now, Love Rugby League can reveal a tribunal has been set, with Kilshaw to appear on Wednesday October 9.

That date is after the culmination of the Championship regular season but due to a restructuring of the divisions this season, Swinton could be just days away from a game that would determine whether or not they survive.

The side finishing 12th in the Championship will face the winners of the League 1 play-offs for a spot in the second tier in 2025 and with Swinton currently 13th, it is possible their head coach will face a tribunal about his alleged conduct just four days out from a huge match for the club.

With confirmation of a date being set for the tribunal some three months after the initial allegations were made, it brings an end to any uncertainty over what would happen following Gregson and Widnes’ complaint.

At the time, Gregson took to social media to say: “I gave blood, sweat and tears for years for Swinton and was a big part of keeping them in the Championship last season and this is what’s in the dressing room from the coach Alan Kilshaw along with targeting my injured shoulder which he kept shouting in the game I’ve been told.

“I am probably done for the 2024 season now after it (the injury) coming out again today and maybe even my time at Widnes, who knows.

“But I go out to provide for my family and enjoy myself with my mates, to see a picture of me with a noose around my neck and have the coach of a club I have given a lot to openly want to injure me and probably other players also is outrageous.”

Swinton responded by saying: “Swinton Lions RLFC is aware of serious allegations made by Widnes player Nick Gregson. We refute the accuracy of these allegations and we are in contact with the RFL and our solicitors. No further comment will be made at this time.”

The Vikings subsequently confirmed they had lodged a complaint with the RFL. They said: “Widnes Vikings can confirm that following information on social media tonight regarding Nick Gregson, we have made a formal complaint to the RFL, who have acknowledged it and are launching a full investigation.

“The club is 100% behind Nick and is offering him whatever support he needs. In view of the now ongoing investigation, the club will be making no further comment.”

And now, a date has been fixed for Kilshaw’s tribunal.

