Great Britain legend Adrian Morley believes former club Warrington will fall short of making the Grand Final in their first year under Sam Burgess: and has backed a new-look Grand final line-up at Old Trafford.

The Wolves had Paul Vaughan sent off early in a 16-12 defeat at Leigh that moved the Leopards into the top six and left the Wire four points off top spot.

The former Leeds, Warrington and Sydney Roosters prop forward has claimed that leaders Hull KR will “definitely” make this year’s showpiece event in Manchester, and believes that despite a sticky patch in their title defence it will be champions Wigan to meet them.

“Hull KR are definitely going to make the Grand Final,” Morley told Love Rugby League, with the Robins strengthening their claims thanks to a 32-12 win over Salford.

“Confidence is high and it is great for the sport to have another team in the mix. Wigan with Bevan French back are going to be very hard to beat so I think it will be a Wigan and Hull KR Grand Final.”

Morley, who played 173 times for Warrington and lined up alongside Sam Burgess on the international stage, believes the Wolves have a chance at silverware this year under their new head coach, but may end up just short.

“Warrington if they had won at Leigh I would have had as stronger contenders. I just think Wigan and Hull KR are slightly ahead of Warrington right now. On their day they are the two best teams in this competition.

“Look at the Challenge Cup Final where Warrington didn’t really turn up. They can be up there but it is down to whether Sam can motivate them enough to get the best out of them.

“As outsiders, Leigh, Leeds and Salford can cause upsets so it will be a very interesting fight for the top six.”

Having played seven eason at Leeds at the start of his career, Morley has been saddened by the plight of the Rhinos in recent years. Brad Arthur has now been confirmed as head coach for next season, and Morley believes that was a vital move to get Leeds back on track.

“The Rhinos have improved and just needed some stability in the coaching ranks. Brad Arthur seems to have steadied the ship to a degree with a very talented squad who on the day can still beat anyone. But they are inconsistent and have been for a few years.

“Arthur is the right man for the job and I’m delighted he has extended his short-term deal, so if not this year for Leeds then I think next year they will be back up there as contenders to get back to where they were.”

