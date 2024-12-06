Former Super League winger takes up player-coach role with League 1 club

Former Super League and NRL winger Patrick Ah Van will combine his playing duties with North Wales Crusaders alongside being part of head coach Carl Forster’s backroom staff in 2025.

The 36-year-old has spent three seasons with the Welsh club, with a one-year spell with Oldham sandwiched between in 2023.

Ah Van has scored 33 tries in 66 appearances for the Crusaders to date: and he has now joined Forster’s backroom staff for next season whilst continuing his playing career.

“It’s great to retain Pat,” said Crusaders head coach Forster on the retention of Ah Van. “His experience is so valuable in such a young squad.

“He really stepped up last season in terms of leadership off the field and performances on it.

“Pat joining the coaching staff will add more experience and knowledge across all departments of the game and will obviously benefit everyone involved.”

Ah Van came through the ranks at New Zealand Warriors, making 54 appearances for the NRL club between 2006 and 2010.

The former Samoa international made the move over to Super League with Bradford Bulls in 2011 before becoming a fans’ favourite at Widnes Vikings, scoring 95 tries and kicking 73 goals across eight nine seasons with the Cheshire club.

Following a spell in France with Villegailhenc-Aragon in 2020, Ah Van returned to the UK with North Wales in 2021.

He spent two seasons with Crusaders and then enjoyed a spell with Oldham before returning to Colwyn Bay, where he will now take up a player-coaching role alongside head coach Forster.

