Josh Simm is heading to the Championship after leaving Catalans Dragons with immediate effect.

The outside back made his way to Perpignan ahead of the 2026 season but has not featured since round three of the Super League season, keeping him off the field for almost five months.

He is now agreed to leave Catalans and Love Rugby League understands he has signed a deal with Oldham which will see him join Alan Kilshaw’s squad for the remainder of the season.

He is understood to have attracted interest from other Championship clubs, most notably Widnes Vikings, but he has agreed to join Oldham for the remainder of the campaign and will then consider his options going into next season. He is believed to have interest from one Super League club going into next year.

Still only 26, Simm has made 53 Super League appearances during his career, scoring 20 tries. He came through the St Helens academy system and debuted for the club in Super League in 2019. After 19 appearances for the club, plus loan spells at Leigh and Hull FC, Simm headed down under in 2023 to play for Wynnum-Manly Seagulls in the Queensland Cup, scoring eight tries in 23 games.

He returned to the UK with Castleford a year later and scored 13 tries in 28 appearances before making his way to France with the Dragons heading into the current campaign.

But he fell out of favour early doors in Perpignan and now he is set to use his time at Oldham to find form and decide his next major move, while also helping the Roughyeds in their quest to end the season well.

Kilshaw’s side are currently third in the Championship and are on a 14-match winning streak, leaving them just two wins behind the unbeaten London Broncos. They have already secured their play-off spot and will be in the mix to make the Grand Final later this year.