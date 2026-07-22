St George-Illawarra Dragons prop Hame Sele is set to become the SIXTH player from the NRL club to make the move to Super League in 2027.

Sele’s time at the Dragons has been hampered by injuries. He has made just 11 first grade appearances in the NRL over the last two years, with his last game in the competition this season coming all the way back in Round 6.

But he will now move to Europe in 2027 according to reports in Australia, after Sele agreed to join Catalans Dragons on a three-year deal to become their latest signing.

Hame Sele to join Catalans

The Dragons have been pushing hard for a big-name forward from overseas in recent weeks.

They have already brought in Luciano Leilua, with backs Jesse Arthars and Tyson Gamble also heading to Perpignan to link up with John Cartwright’s side from the start of next season.

And it now appears Sele is the next NRL name to sign on the dotted line in Perpignan, with the 29-year-old reportedly agreeing a three-year deal to sign for Catalans.

That is another significant piece of recruitment for the Dragons, who are set to lose a number of key players including half-back Toby Sexton at the end of this season

They are pushing for a deal to sign Hull FC hooker Amir Bourouh – but the Black and Whites want Solomona Faataape in return, meaning no deal has yet been struck.

St George exodus to Super League continues

Incredibly, there are now six of the Dragons’ current squad who are moving to Super League in 2027.

Castleford Tigers have signed three of them, with Ryan Carr returning to his former club to bring in hooker Damien Cook, outside back Mat Feagai and fullback Tyrell Sloan, who will take the number one role for the club next year.

Prop Emre Guler has also agreed a deal to come to Super League after signing with Wakefield Trinity, while Catalans now seemingly have Leilua and Sele agreed and over the line as confirmed signings for 2027.

The Dragons play Toulouse this weekend knowing their push for the play-offs in 2026 is all-but over after their disappointing defeat to St Helens last week.

Cartwright confirmed after that game he is likely to stay on as head coach for the next two seasons – and he is seemingly well on with rebuilding the Dragons’ underperforming squad with yet another addition from the NRL.

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