John Cartwright has confirmed he has committed himself to Catalans Dragons for the future, while also admitting interest in signing Hull FC hooker Amir Bourouh.

After arriving in France mid-season following the departure of Joel Tomkins, Cartwright has taken control of the Dragons following his own departure from Hull FC.

His deal was initially until the end of the season, but speaking in the aftermath of a disappointing loss to St Helens, Cartwright confirmed his future was set to remain in Perpignan.

Cartwright to stay at Catalans

“We’ve had some really good discussions and I’m sort of committed for the next couple of years,” he said.

“So, there’ll be some sort of announcement, I imagine, over the next coming days. But, unless they saw what happened today and changed their mind.”

Cartwright’s words have alluded to that fact for some time. He has been prominent in recruiting players for next year and now he is keen to reunite with another player he knows well in Bourouh. The hooker was a regular under Cartwright at the MKM Stadium and with Alrix Da Costa heading to West Hull, Catalans are in need of a hooker for next year.

What Cartwright said on Amir Bourouh

The caveat is that with Bourouh under contract next year, the Black and Whites want Solomona Faataape in return. Commenting on those reports, Cartwright confirmed his admiration for Bourouh, but not as much enthusiasm for losing Faataape in return: “Yeah, I’ve been in contact with Amir. I like what he brings.

“You know, we need some hard-edged players who, when games get tough, they come into the game. So, guys like Amir are certainly the type of guys that appeal to me.”

On whether Catalans were open to the swap deal, Cartwright added: “I don’t think at this stage. It’s not a really straightforward swap.

“A hooker in for a centre, it’s tough to replace. Solomona’s had a good year here this year. So, yeah, it’s something that’s ongoing. Hopefully we can sort it out. Yeah, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

On a sidenote, Cartwright saw his son, Jed, score against his side. And while naturally disappointed with that, he admitted he was pleased to see him enjoying his rugby following his loan move to Saints.

“He’s the old Jed, he’s got a spring in his step. He’s at a place that embraced him and I thought he was really, really good tonight.

“Look, you never say never. We’re sort of a bit tight on quota spots at the moment. Like any dad, I just want him to be happy and do well on the footy field, because that’s what he loves to do. I just wish it was next week.”