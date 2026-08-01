The son of former Super League Man of Steel Rangi Chase has taken a step closer to following in his father’s footsteps: after agreeing a deal to play for Leeds Rhinos’ scholarship in 2027.

Chase is one of the most recognisable and exciting players Super League has ever seen, starring for Castleford Tigers during the mid-2010s and ultimately representing England at international level.

And now, his son Tahi is among 19 players who have signed for Leeds’ scholarship set-up as part of the latest cohort of teenagers looking to crack one of Super League’s biggest clubs.

Chase son among next generation stars

However, he is not the only next generation player among the new scholarship set-up at Leeds.

George Scruton is the son of former Leeds Rhinos prop Nick, and he has also signed on for 2027. Another ex-Leeds star, Shaun Lunt – who won a Grand Final with the Rhinos – has his son Noah among the cohort, too.

Current Leeds assistant Scott Grix will have family in the camp after his son Abel signed on the dotted line while Tommy Newlove’s dad Richard played for Wakefield – and his uncle is former St Helens and Great Britain icon Paul.

The Rhinos’ head of youth, Darren Higgins, said: “We are delighted to welcome the 19 players to the Rhinos. The recruitment of these players comes on the back of extensive talent ID work and our Rhinos Talent Pathway programme, where these players have made a significant impression demonstrating both their character and future potential.

“Both Mark Butterill and Barry Evans have been instrumental in this process, along with our talent identification team and the Leeds Rhinos Foundation.

“The selection of these players is also a great reflection of their community club environments and the coaching these players have received.

“As a youth development department, we have an ethos of providing more opportunities for more players for a longer period of time, and we will continue to look for talent and potential through continuing to observe community fixtures alongside our various player development and pathway programmes.”

Leeds Rhinos Head of Pathways Talent ID Mark Butterill said, “It’s a proud moment for every player and their family, and a reward for years of dedication, commitment and hard work.

“I’d like to thank the community clubs, coaches, parents and everyone involved in the players’ development. The role they play in helping young players grow both on and off the field is invaluable.

“A huge thank you also goes to our scouting and talent identification team, who put countless hours into watching games, building relationships and making sure every player is given the opportunity to be seen.

“While we celebrate those who have earned a Scholarship place, it’s equally important to recognise the many talented players who haven’t been selected this time. Rugby League is a late-maturation sport and every player’s journey is different. Selection at 14 doesn’t define where a player will finish.

“Our aim is simple: to create opportunities, provide quality coaching and ensure every young player has the chance to develop and fulfil their potential, regardless of where they are on their individual pathway.”

Leeds Rhinos’ 2027 scholarship intake

George Andrews, Riley Bogle, Tahi Chase, Eli Condren, Zach Findlay, George Grindley, Abel Grix, Ted Hammond, Eddy Hodgson, Mason Kelly, Noah Lunt, Stanley Lyttle, Ezra Mbega, Oscar Napoli, Tommy Newlove, George Scruton, Logan Spencer, Elijah Tepper, Luis Woods.