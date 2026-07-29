Brad Arthur insists dealing with injuries is an obstacle his Leeds Rhinos side will need to learn to overcome, with Maika Sivo now set for a spell on the sidelines.

Leeds’ free-scoring winger broke his arm in the win over Bradford Bulls and will now miss the next six games after surgery, meaning he will likely not return until the final game of the regular season against Hull FC.

That will put an end to Sivo’s hopes of breaking the Super League record for tries scored in a season. The Fijian is currently in 29, with the record held by former Castleford Tigers winger Denny Solomona, who scored 40.

But the major focus for Arthur is overcoming the setbacks in the side ahead of their game with Toulouse Olympique. They are without Sivo, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Keenan Palasia and Danny Levi.

“Every time you have an injury, it doesn’t matter if it’s Maika or someone else, it’s a blow to the team. But it gives opportunities to other guys, builds resilience and character.

“The fact that we only had two reserves left after half an hour the other night, they’re the things that really galvanise a team and show what you’re made of. I liked our response. I know we got a fair bit wrong in the game but we never got anything wrong with our choices or attitude. We’ve got to be tough and strong right now.”

Chris Hankinson will return after a concussion while youngster Zak Lloyd will debut as they take on the French outfit, who lost to Catalans Dragons last time out.

Another blow comes in the shape of Ben Littlewood, who suffered a hamstring injury on a rare start for the club and is now set to miss the remainder of the season as a result.

Palasia is also due to return alongside Sivo for the final regular league game of the season.

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