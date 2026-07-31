Harry Newman’s new Leeds Rhinos role after fresh injury blow

Leeds Rhinos appear to have been dealt another setback in their outside backs, with Alfie Edgell not included in the matchday squad to face Toulouse Olympique.

Edgell was named in the 21-man squad but has not been named in Brad Arthur’s side, which has resulted in Harry Newman being named on the wing, rather than at centre.

Leeds are already without three of their four regular starting backs, with Maika Sivo, Ash Handley and Ryan Hall all currently out of action through injury. That has seen opportunities arise for the likes of Edgell, while Friday will see Riley Lumb and Ned McCormack also get a chance to impress. Neither featured last time out, with Edgell instead picked, but the latest absences have seen the pair given their chance.

Elsewhere, Leeds’ team remains as expected. Chris Hankinson returns after completing concussion protocols, while Zak Lloyd is handed his debut from the bench.

Kallum Watkins starts at loose forward over Cameron Smith, who is on the bench alongside Lloyd, Presley Cassell and Tom Holroyd.

With seven rounds of the season remaining, Leeds are two points clear at the top of Super League ahead of Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors. Matt Peet’s side take on Leigh Leopards while Leeds are playing the French outfit, who are currently ninth in Super League.

Watkins makes his 350th Super League appearance in the contest, while Jarrod O’Connor is playing his 150th career game.

Leeds Rhinos: Lachie Miller, Riley Lumb, Ned McCormack, Jack Bird, Harry Newman, Brodie Croft, Jake Connor, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jarrod O’Connor, Cooper Jenkins, James McDonnell, Chris Hankinson, Kallum Watkins. Subs: Cameron Smith, Presley Cassell, Zak Lloyd, Tom Holroyd.