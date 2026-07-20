Former Catalans Dragons star Scott Dureau haș tragically passed away at the age of 39, the Super League club have confirmed.

Dureau has been battling illness for a number of years, with problems first materialising in 2013 when he was playing in Super League with the Dragons.

He underwent surgery to remove a tumour from behind his eye, before ultimately retiring from rugby league in 2015 having made almost 100 appearances for Catalans, and becoming one of their finest overseas players in the process.

However, Dureau was then told in 2018 the tumour had returned and had spread to his liver – with the half-back being given just 18 months to live. Incredibly, he was then given the all-clear in 2023 before he was diagnosed with brain cancer again.

Tragically, Dureau lost his battle against cancer this week – with Catalans issuing a poignant and emotional statement.

Catalans pay tribute to Dureau

In their statement, the Dragons paid tribute to Dureau’s wonderful service with Catalans as a player before offering their condolences to his family and friends.

They said: “Les Dragons Catalans have learned with immense sadness of the passing of Scott Dureau. A former iconic player of the club, he had been courageously battling the illness for several years.

“Beyond the exceptional player that he was, Scott was a man cherished by all those who had the privilege of knowing him. His talent and numerous achievements on the field, but above all his humility and kindness, will forever be etched in our memories.

“In these painful moments, President Bernard Guasch and the entire club extend their most sincere condolences to his wife Libby, his two daughters Imogen and Everly, his family, and all his loved ones.”

Dureau started his career with Newcastle Knights in 2007 before making the move to France to play with the Dragons at the start of the 2011 season.

In his first two seasons in England he was a star of the competition, being named in the Super League Dream Team in 2011 and 2012 after a series of magnificent performances.

However, the second half of his stint in France was impacted by his tragic diagnosis. He would return to playing with Catalans after surgery before calling time on his career in 2015.