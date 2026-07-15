Cronulla Sharks forward Toby Rudolf has rejected a move to Super League – instead opting to sign a new one-year deal with the NRL club instead.

Reports had suggested that Rudolf was on his way to Super League in 2027 after being offered a long-term deal by Catalans Dragons. However, those reports have been proven incorrect.

Rudolf’s form for the Sharks this year has been sensational, leading to Cronulla making a stronger attempt to retain him amidst interest from Super League.

And they look like they have succeeded in tying him down, with the prop set to remain at the Sharks in 2027.

Rudolf rejects Super League

According to Code Sports, Rudolf has turned down what was likely a three-year contract from John Cartwright’s side on significant money to instead re-sign with the Sharks.

However, he has only signed for a solitary season, penning a one-year extension with Cronulla that will keep him at the club for next season alone.

That means the prospect of a move to somewhere like the PNG Chiefs when they enter the NRL in 2028 is now firmly open as a prospect, though Super League clubs could return to speak to Rudolf about a deal for 2028 as early as this November, when he enters the last 12 months of his new deal.

Rudolf has been a standout for Cronulla in 2026 having regained his starting spot in the team, and has impressed sufficiently to earn a new contract with the Sharks.

The 30-year-old is in his seventh season with the club, having made his NRL debut for Cronulla in 2020. He has gone on to make almost 150 appearances for the Sharks in that time.

Cronulla have already added Leigh Leopards prop Owen Trout to their ranks for 2027, leading to the prospect of an overhaul increasing in terms of existing players departing. But they will now keep Rudolf.

Catalans’ next move

With Cartwright set to remain at the Dragons in 2027, he has begun the process of putting together a squad that can compete in the upper echelons of Super League once again.

The Dragons have already signed the likes of Tyson Gamble from Newcastle Knights, but are losing star half-back Toby Sexton – while there is uncertainty over other key players.

Captain Ben Garcia is also retiring, and Rudolf was earmarked as a high-profile acquisition for their forward unit that would have been seen as an eye-catching signing.

But despite offering him a three-year contract, Rudolf has opted to stay in the NRL for a solitary 12-month contract to continue his career as a one-club man with Cronulla.