Castleford Tigers have completed the permanent signing of Tyler Dupree with immediate effect – while also agreeing to bring in Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, too.

Dupree had already agreed to sign for Castleford in 2027 but that move has now been brought forward early. He was on a season-long loan deal with Toulouse Olympique but that was cut short after it became clear he would not be staying beyond this season.

That led Castleford to enter talks with Wigan, as first revealed by Love Rugby League last week, over a release which has now been granted. Dupree has signed until the end of the 2029 season.

“The move to Cas came about pretty quick, to be honest,” he said. “It was an opportunity that felt right for me at this stage of my career, and once I spoke to the staff and understood the direction the club’s heading in, it was an easy decision.

“What excites me most is the real ambition the club holds and the strong identity and history it has. The fans are class and there’s a big passion around the club, which you want as a player.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in, contributing to the team, and hopefully achieving something special here.”

Castleford Director of Rugby Chris Chester said: “Tyler competes hard in everything he does. Tyler is a winner and gives us some much needed power up front in the pack.

“He has represented his country and we are hoping he achieves that again whilst playing at the Castleford Tigers.”

Laulu-Togaga’e also signs until the end of 2029 after agreeing a long-term deal following his release from Catalans Dragons.

“I’m really excited to be joining Cas,” the fullback said. “It’s great to be back home and closer to my family, and following in my dad’s footsteps playing for this club.

“Personally, I just want to bring energy and hard work in everything that I do. I’ll always give 100% and hopefully add something to the group, both on and off the field.”