NRL outfit Cronulla Sharks are ‘closing in’ on the signing of St Helens youngster Chris Matagi for 2027, according to reports Down Under.

Still a teenager, forward Matagi has spent the bulk of his youth career with Saints – progressing through the Super League heavyweights’ scholarship and academy systems into their reserves.

Named their Under-16s Player of the Year back in 2024, he has so far clocked up seven appearances in their reserves side, scoring two tries in his five games at that level so far this season.

Able to slot into loose forward and the back-row, the young gun is yet to register a competitive appearance for Saints’ first-team: but dd feature for Paul Rowley’s side in pre-season and has been named in a handful of 21-man squads this year.

St Helens young gun Chris Matagi set for move Down Under as NRL club ‘close in’ on signature

Matagi is the son of former Super League ace Suaia, a former New Zealand and Samoa international who also represented the Combined Nations All Stars against England in 2021.

Now 38, Auckland-born Suaia – whose Super League career saw him feature in 5o games apiece for Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants – is still playing today in the Championship with Doncaster.

The veteran began is career in the NRL, racking up 81 first-grade appearances between New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters, Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels.

ESPN Australia journalist Isaac Issa reports that son Chris appears set to follow in his footsteps by trying to forge an NRL career, with Cronulla believed to be ‘closing in’ on his signature for 2027 and beyond.

If the Sharks are successful in their pursuit of the teenager, they will sign a forward with honours on his CV for Yorkshire, earned in last year’s Academy Origin Series.

Despite being a Saints player, Matagi junior represented Yorkshire in that series having started his career as a junior with community club Siddal.