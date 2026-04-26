Castleford Tigers are set to set Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e on an immediate transfer from Catalans Dragons, Love Rugby League understands.

The playmaker is believed to have returned to the UK this week and will link up with the Tigers in a deal that will bring Castleford’s search for a fullback to an end.

Castleford have been on the lookout for a new fullback since Blake Taaffe suffered an ACL injury in the opening game of the season, a setback that saw the club receive salary cap and quota dispensation.

Now, a move for PLT is thought to have been finalised, with the 23-year-old set to bring his stay in Perpignan short. He had joined Catalans on a permanent deal from Hull KR in the off-season, having spent the previous three seasons at Craven Park. In that time he made just two appearances but had two years playing regularly for Oldham, first in League 1 and then the Championship.

He had been playing regularly for the Dragons since his arrival, playing seven games and scoring three tries, but he was a notable absentee for Catalans in their victory over Warrington Wolves at the weekend.

That is thought to have been a consequence of his impending move to Castleford, which has now got over the line. He is expected to be used as fullback this year, but has been known to play in the halves and in the three-quarter line, playing games at centre for the Dragons already this season.

His arrival comes with the club now looking to move Zac Cini out of the club. The Australian has been offered to clubs and Bradford Bulls are believed to be the one that have shown the most interest to this point, though they need to get rid of a quota player for that deal to happen.