The future of North Wales Crusaders appears to be in grave doubt after they informed the Rugby Football League they could not fulfil this weekend’s fixture with Doncaster.

The governing body have called for an urgent meeting to discuss the future of the Welsh club, who are dealing with mounting financial issues and have not paid their players.

They have been hit with a swathe of departures since then, with many of their first-team squad leaving to take up deals with other clubs. They were headlined by former Super League Grand Finalist Greg Eden, who last week left to join Super League newcomers Bradford Bulls.

And with barely any players remaining, Crusaders have conceded defeat in their bid to play the Dons this weekend, and have told the governing body they cannot play the game.

That has now prompted the RFL into action – with the governing body to urgently meet and decide the next steps for a club who appear to be heading towards a devastating outcome.

The RFL said: “North Wales Crusaders have informed the Rugby Football League they are unable to fulfil their Championship fixture with Doncaster RLFC due to ongoing issues.

“Friday’s game has now been postponed. The RFL Board will be urgently meeting to discuss the situation and the next steps.”

In an additional statement, North Wales Crusaders said: “We apologise to all concerned, especially the supporters of both clubs.”

Crusaders’ ownership pulled their funding last month, leaving last year’s League 1 champions facing an uncertain future. Since then, they have lost many of their first-team squad and are now facing the real prospect of having already played their final ever fixture.

They are the latest Championship club to encounter major financial difficulties after issues for the likes of Featherstone Rovers and Halifax Panthers in recent months.