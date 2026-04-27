Salford RLFC have tied down winger Keane Gilford, handing him a permanent contract until the end of the season.

Gilford is a product of St Helens’ youth system, and donned the Red Vee once at first-team level in a Super League clash at home against Wakefield Trinity back in August 2022.

Starting on the wing in a youthful Saints side fielded by then-head coach Kristian Woolf, Gilford came up against current Saints flier Lewis Murphy.

Jon Bennison, Ben Davies, Dan Norman, Jake Wingfield and George Delaney all also formed part of Woolf’s side on the day, ultimately being beaten 34-18.

Salford RLFC tie down former St Helens winger as contract length confirmed

Having departed Saints at the end of 2023, the young winger dropped back into the amateur game with local side Thatto Heath Crusaders. But he has found his way back into the professional game now at Salford.

Earlier this year, Gilford played for Thatto Heath in their Challenge Cup tie against Championship outfit Widnes Vikings.

He linked up with Salford on a week-by-week basis towards the end of last month, and has so far featured five times in their colours, scoring a sole try.

That try came in a 29-28 victory on home soil against Batley Bulldogs, with Warrington Wolves half-back Leon Hayes slotting over the winning drop goal for the Reds that day having donned their shirt as a loanee.

Gilford has now landed himself a permanent stay at the CorpArq Stadium until the end of the current campaign, with Salford currently sat 15th on the Championship ladder.

With interim head coach Dave Hewitt still at the helm, the Reds have won three of their opening ten league fixtures this term.

They are not in action this coming weekend due to a bye round, but return to action on May 10 as they host Widnes.