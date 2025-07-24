Castleford Tigers terminate youngster’s loan with forward ‘to pursue opportunities elsewhere’

Castleford Tigers have released Warrington Wolves forward Dan Okoro from the remainder of his season-long loan deal, allowing the youngster to ‘pursue first-team opportunities elsewhere’.

Milford ARLFC junior Okoro joined Warrington midway through the 2024 campaign from Championship outfit Bradford Bulls, but is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Wolves.

Having penned a long-term deal which runs until the end of 2027, the ex-Hull KR man headed on a season-long loan to The Jungle ahead of 2025, but has also found game time limited.

Featuring eight times for Cas in total, he hasn’t played a Super League game since May 30 and has since been plying his trade in the reserves instead.

Now, the Tigers have released him, with the likelihood that he will again head out on loan from Warrington somewhere new.

Two-time Nigeria international Okoro – who was born in Africa but moved to England at a young age – now has 32 senior appearances on his CV at club level.

Having donned a shirt for Hunslet, Newcastle Thunder and Swinton Lions as well as both Bradford and Cas, the 22-year-old’s sole senior try to date came in Bulls colours against Swinton Lions back in May 2024.

The club can confirm that Dan Okoro has been released from his season-long loan to pursue first-team opportunities elsewhere. We’d like to thank Dan for his efforts this year and wish him all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/PyYpNcTSYf — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) July 24, 2025

The Tigers announced his departure from the club via social media on Thursday morning, posting on X: “The club can confirm that Dan Okoro has been released from his season-long loan to pursue first-team opportunities elsewhere.

“We’d like to thank Dan for his efforts this year and wish him all the best for the future.”

