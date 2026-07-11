Leigh Leopards strengthened their play-off aspirations, albeit in scrappy circumstances, as they defeated Castleford Tigers 24-18.

Two David Armstrong tries steered Adrian Lam’s side towards victory in what was by no means their strongest performance, but one that was enough to move them level on points with St Helens before their game with Toulouse Olympique on Sunday.

Here are the key talking points.

Leigh will need to be better than this

You can’t play well every week, and the same applies for Leigh Leopards, who were pretty clumsy on their way to victory over the Tigers here.

After a slow start to the year the Leopards have been impressive, and this win was their ninth in eleven games. Only Hull KR have beaten them since early April.

But if that form is going to continue, they’ll have to be better than they were here.

After overcoming an early scare when Jason Qareqare had a try disallowed, they found their groove. When they took a 12-0 lead on 16 minutes, it looked like it would be a routine victory.

That didn’t prove to be the case. What followed was a sloppy performance with Leigh guilty of trying to overplay and conceding a stack of penalties. Castleford had more possession in the first-half and deserved to be level.

It wasn’t particularly convincing after the break, either. They scored two nice tries through Umyla Hanley and Armstrong, but the errors kept coming and defensively they looked vulnerable at times.

They got over the line in the end, but Adrian Lam wasn’t happy with the performance, and you can understand why.

They’ve worked their way back into the top-six mix, they’ll play their way out of it if they continue like that.

David Armstrong is a star

Eyebrows were raised when David Armstrong was named at centre for this one, with Adrian Lam making a bold call in his attempt to fill the void left by Tesi Niu.

It did not affect Armstrong one bit. A specialist fullback, Armstrong was outstanding, a constant threat to Castleford that ultimately saw him end with two tries and an assist.

His pace is frightening; teams simply cannot defend it at times, as proven by his magical score in Liverpool last week.

An ACL injury meant one of the competition’s most-hyped signings for 2025 never really got going last year, alas, it’s been the same this year too, until recently.

Armstrong has been the player everyone has been expecting him to be the last few weeks, and on this evidence, he has the potential to be the star everyone expected when he signed.

Tom Weaver surely gone

The standout news pre-game from a Castleford perspective was the absence of Tom Weaver, the overseas halfback.

Teenager Jenson Windley was given the nod ahead of him and in truth, you can understand why.

There’s no question of Weaver’s effort in amber and black. Some players could be questioned on that front, but certainly not Weaver.

But he has looked like a player drained of confidence and crestfallen in recent weeks, to the point it’s felt like he may need to be taken out of the side for his own good.

That was the case in the end, but with a lot of talk surrounding his future and new spine players coming in, the writing does indeed appear to be on the wall for the young halfback when it comes to his future.

Lazarus Vaalepu on debut

A mid-season arrival from Melbourne Storm, Lazarus Vaalepu made his first appearance for the club, and impressed in the process.

Coming off the bench, Leigh played Miley Cyrus’ ‘Wrecking Ball’ over the tannoy every time he carried the ball, he certainly has a carry in him.

It was a fair performance to start out. His work rate was high while on the field, strong in contact on both sides of the ball and getting involved in plenty of tackles that he didn’t need to.

An NRL Grand Finalist, he has more in him for sure, but this was a taste of what to come.

Cas’ recruitment not good enough

It’s safe to say this now: Castleford’s recruitment heading into 2026 was not good enough.

Darnell McIntosh and Weaver were dropped, Mikaele Ravalawa only played because of Krystian Mapapalangi’s late withdrawal. Injuries have stifled Blake Taaffe, Liam Hood and Semi Valemei, the latter of whom has played well but only played six games.

Brock Greacen has been in and out of the side and Jack Ashworth was on loan at Doncaster until this week. Renouf Atoni hasn’t made the impact Cas would have wanted.

Excusing Mapapalangi, the Tigers’ recruitment has not been a success, and that puts pressure on the club to get it right this time or serious questions will be asked.

Leigh’s home form

This will ultimately determine if Leigh make the six or not. They are formidable at home and have been for some time.

They’ve only lost twice at home this year and crucially, six of their last nine games are on home soil.

That’s massive for Adrian Lam’s side, and is why many believe they end the season in the play-offs.