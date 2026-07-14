Jai Field will return for Wigan this weekend, with young half-back George Marsden also back in contention, Warriors head coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

Full-back Field was the surprise omission from the teamsheet last Friday night as a Wigan side decimated by injuries beat another injury-hit side in Warrington Wolves on home soil.

Initial fears around Field having suffered a hamstring injury were soon put to bed when boss Peet confirmed the issue was just a tight lower back, and even admitted the Australian probably would have played had the game come a few days later.

Replacement Josh Cartwright stole the show in his absence, putting in a Player of the Match display.

And now, Peet has confirmed Field is good to go for Friday night’s trip to Super League basement boys Huddersfield Giants.

Wigan handed double injury boost with positive Jai Field news ahead of Huddersfield clash

Last weekend’s victory over Wire also saw centre Adam Keighran thrust into the halves, with Bevan French and Jack Farrimond both unavailable and young playmaker Marsden also ruled out through concussion protocols.

In Tuesday’s pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Huddersfield clash, head coach Peet had positive news as he explained: “We get George Marsden and Jai Field back, which will allow us to get different people back in their positions.

“It’s still early in the week, but we shouldn’t be too much different (to the Warrington game), other than that.

“There are a few lads who haven’t trained today because they’re just banged up. I won’t name names, but there’s nothing outside of the ordinary.”

Elsewhere, veteran winger Liam Marshall has been sidelined April after tearing his hamstring and requiring surgery.

Next weekend sees the Cherry and Whites host rivals St Helens, with forward Sam Walters set to return from his lengthy suspension.

Peet said: “(Marshall) won’t be involved this week, but he’s got a chance for next week if he carries on progressing the way he should.”

‘We’ll always consider ourselves a development club, even though we’re working at the top end of the game, I don’t think that’ll ever change’

Amid their injury crisis over the last few months, Wigan have blooded plenty of youngsters.

All five of their try-scorers in last weekend’s victory over Warrington were youth products, with Zach Eckersley by far the most senior of them at just 22 years old having made 63 first-team appearances.

Proud head coach Peet said: “It’s not really felt like backs to the wall. If you look at the competition (Super League), there are teams who have been in worse shape or are in worse shape.

“You’ve just got to keep your head down and trust in what you’ve done in pre-season, trust that the way you try to play the games is the right one. Keep moving forward and keep trying to improve.

“I always say it about a Wigan team photo… you’ll look back on it in years gone by.

“There’ll be players in our squad numbers 30 to 35 that are on it who’ll go on to have outstanding careers, but at the start of this year, not everyone would have been able to recognise them.

“It is really satisfying that we watch that unfold and help the lads develop. We’ll always consider ourselves a development club, even though we’re working at the top end of the game, I don’t think that’ll ever change.”

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