Castleford Tigers’ coaching shortlist revealed as shock names in final five

Castleford Tigers have finalised the five-strong shortlist who will be interviewed in the coming days: with four NRL assistants and former Huddersfield coach Ian Watson on the list.

The Tigers are progressing plans to appoint Danny McGuire’s successor at the Super League club, with interviews to begin this week.

Castleford were inundated with applications but Love Rugby League understands that list has now been whittled down to a final five, all of whom will speak to the club over the next week.

And Love Rugby League can now reveal that list in full. Former Huddersfield and Salford coach Watson is the only British-based candidate who will speak to the club, with Watson keen to get back into coaching after leaving the Giants last summer.

The other four applicants are all from overseas, and are all working in assistant roles at current NRL clubs.

One name that will not be a surprise is Ryan Carr. The former Featherstone coach’s name had already been revealed by All Out Rugby League as a contender, and the St George number two is keen to explore a return to England.

He has formally expressed his interest in the role and will be granted an interview this week by the Tigers to put his case across.

Another name previously revealed by Love Rugby League is also on that list, former Salford Red Devils and Hull FC half Daniel Holdsworth. He is currently on the staff at Cronulla Sharks.

But there are two fresh names on that list who have also made the cut and progressed to an interview. Gold Coast assistant Jim Lenihan is on there, having previously expressed an interest in becoming the Huddersfield Giants head coach last summer when Watson left the club.

Lenihan, who had a spell in England with Huddersfield as a player in 1999, is also open to a move to England to further his coaching career. He temporarily took charge of the Titans as an interim coach in 2023, but has been on Des Hasler’s staff since.

And the final name is Canberra Raiders attack coach Michael Crawley, who has emerged as a surprise applicant of interest to the Tigers.

Crawley has a lengthy career coaching in the NRL and has worked with the likes of the Dragons and the Raiders in a variety of roles. But he is currently Ricky Stuart’s right-hand man and is tasked with Canberra’s attack on a weekly basis.

He has also declared his interest in the role and the Tigers will interview the veteran over a possible move to Super League.