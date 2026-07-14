St Helens winger Owen Dagnall appears to be the latest high-profile member of Paul Rowley’s squad to be ruled out long-term – after he took to social media to seemingly confirm a serious injury.

Dagnall left the field in visible agony on Sunday during the defeat to Toulouse Olympique, having landed awkwardly and clutching his knee.

After lengthy medical attention, Dagnall was helped from the field and Saints head coach Paul Rowley admitted post-match that the early signs for the young winger did not look great.

And it looks as though the worst fears the Saints had for Dagnall have, sadly, now come to fruition.

Owen Dagnall breaks injury silence

Posting on his own personal Instagram account, Dagnall posted pictures from Sunday’s game with the caption: “Throwback to when I had an acl”.

That would seemingly confirm that Dagnall has picked up a serious knee ligament injury that, if confirmed, would end his season without question.

Dagnall’s post was inundated with messages of support from St Helens team-mates past and present, with the likes of Tristan Sailor, Jackson Hastings and Tommy Makinson all commenting on his post offering their well wishes.

It is a devastating blow for the youngster, who has become a regular in Rowley’s side this season with injuries ravaging the backline options elsewhere. He has made 17 appearances in all competitions, the majority of them on the wing, and offering a level of stability in that position which Rowley has been unable to rely on almost everywhere else.

But he will now need to find a new option.

Saints’ wing options without Dagnall

The Saints are without the likes of Deon Cross and Lewis Murphy due to injuries as well as Dagnall, while Kyle Feldt left the Saints last month and will make his Aussie Rules debut this weekend.

That leaves Rowley with a significant shortage on the flanks. Jacob Douglas will almost certainly continue there for Friday night’s huge clash against Catalans Dragons – which increasingly feels must win given the fact the Saints are now outside the Super League play-off places.

Nene Macdonald could be an option to move onto the wing, but that would require another reshuffle and someone else slotting in at centre.

But it appears increasingly certain that Dagnall will not be available no matter what after what appears to be a serious knee injury that could mean a prolonged spell on the sidelines for the youngster.