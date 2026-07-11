Ryan Carr was left incredibly frustrated after Castleford Tigers’ narrow defeat to Leigh Leopards.

The Tigers were drastically improved from Magic Weekend but ultimately went down 24-18 to the Leopards in a game that saw the Tigers have two tries disallowed.

Jason Qareqare was deemed to have not grounded the ball cleanly in the opening minutes, while another late on, when Cas trailed 24-12, was pulled back for obstruction.

It was that call that particularly infuriated Carr, who was caught on camera shaking his head when the match officials walked past him after the game.

But he was also annoyed with the yellow card issued to Louis Senior after he was pulled up for a high tackle on David Armstrong, who had lost considerable height before the tackle after losing his footing.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Carr said: “We should have won that. Period.

“What do you reckon? What did you see out there? Anything? It’s a try. It’s just a try.

“Effort was unreal. We tipped a lot into that. We went down to twelve men for a guy who tripped into a guy. I don’t know where Louis Senior is meant to go. I actually can’t tell him as a coach what to do. What’s he meant to do? He’s 6ft 4 and has his knees really low. Come on.”

Castleford injury blows

Another factor that didn’t aid Cas was a late withdrawal in the warm-up from strike centre Kristian Mapapalangi.

Carr had already made significant changes, with the likes of Darnell McIntosh and Tom Weaver axed after disappointing performances in the Magic Weekend defeat to Wakefield Trinity.

But he wasn’t the only injury blow on the day.

“Maps came up with an injury, that was literally in warm up. We had to move Semi (Valemei) off the right wing where he trained all week. Obviously, it caused a bit of drama on our edges; they got peppered a bit out there with people out of position.

“We lost Jordan Lane too, he tore his hip flexor early in the second half. The HIAs and Jordan going off hurt. We were down on troops but they competed really hard.”