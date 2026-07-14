Castleford Tigers have agreed a deal to sign Halifax Panthers star Alfie Johnson on a contract for 2027 to bolster their squad further, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Johnson has caught the eye of several Super League clubs with his eye-catching form for the Panthers this season, playing a pivotal role for Kyle Eastmond’s side after they returned to the Championship following financial collapse at the beginning of the year.

The youngster had interest from Super League in and around that time, but needed shoulder surgery which left any deal off the table until he returned to full fitness.

But now, Johnson looks set to make a return to the top level in 2027 after agreeing terms with Ryan Carr’s Tigers, Love Rugby League has learned, in the latest move to bolster their ranks next year.

Alfie Johnson set for Castleford switch

The 25-year-old, who was born in Surrey, has had an unconventional rugby league career. He played rugby union in his early years before a trial with Leeds Rhinos’ reserves in 2024.

A move to Warrington Wolves then followed at the start of last season and while Johnson did score on his Super League debut, that was the only time he appeared in the competition for the Wire, making a solitary appearance in the Challenge Cup, too.

He had short-term stints with London and Widnes but it was his move to Halifax in the second half of last season that saw him play permanently in the Championship, before agreeing a deal to sign for the Panthers on a deal for the 2026 campaign after impressing under Eastmond.

He has played on the wing or at centre for the Panthers and scored five tries in nine appearances for the club.

He will finish this season with Halifax, before then making the step up to Super League and becoming Castleford’s latest arrival for next year as their squad continues to take shape.

Castleford’s 2027 squad nears completion

While not the highest profile signing, Johnson is another valuable addition for Castleford’s depth as they look to put together a squad that will compete throughout the full season in 2027.

Carr has spoken about the need to bolster the Tigers’ options in a number of positions, with Johnson’s versatility across the three-quarter line, coupled with his impressive performances in the Championship for Halifax, catching the eye of Castleford.

There was interest from elsewhere too – Huddersfield Giants were among the clubs who were interested at one stage – but Johnson has chosen Castleford and a deal is set to be agreed.

The Tigers have already agreed deals for the likes of Mason Lino, Robbie Mulhern, Ben McNamara, Tyrell Sloan, Damien Cook and Mat Feagai.