Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy has confirmed that he will step down as chairman of the club with immediate effect after being in the role for over 30 years – with Ralph Rimmer set to take his place.

Davy has been at the helm of the Giants for the entirety of the Super League era, and has bankrolled them to the tune of millions since taking ownership of the club.

There is no suggestion he will withdraw his funding from Huddersfield’s rugby league fortunes – in fact, Davy has reiterated that financial commitment is still going to be in place – but he has made the decision to step away from the board in his current position as chair.

Davy insists Huddersfield has exciting future

Speaking in a lengthy statement, Davy admitted he remains fully committed to supporting Huddersfield financially but says the time has come for a new individual to take up the role of chair of the organisation.

He wrote: “Today I wish to announce with immediate effect my resignation as Chairman of the Huddersfield Giants Super League club.

“It has been my privilege to chair the Huddersfield Giants since January 1996 and I am proud that our achievements have included winning the league leaders shield for the first time in 81 years along with three Challenge Cup Final appearances.”

Davy also stressed that an exciting future is in store for the club with significant off-field investment set to bear fruit later this year, with the club’s brand new training centre set to open.

He continued: “Behind the scenes the club is taking massive and exciting strides, including the Giants state-of-the-art training facility and Gym which will open shortly at Laund Hill.

“I know this facility will be the envy of Super League, as is the outstanding Giants Community Trust. This is almost certainly rugby league’s most successful charitable trust, and includes The Zone on St Andrews Road, that for almost 20 years, has helped many thousands young people and others, have fun and get fit.

“Our future is incredibly positive and the recruitment of new coach, Jimmy Lenihan, is another important Giant step forward. In mid-August we will also be making some further very significant and exciting announcements for the benefit of our supporters and partners, so I urge you to watch this space!”

Rimmer steps into chair role at Huddersfield

Davy also confirmed that Rimmer, the former CEO of the RFL who returned to Huddersfield as their director for change, has now accepted the position of executive chairman at the club.

He said: “My ownership and financial support for the Giants continues but, if we are to fully maximise the investments we are making and the opportunities ahead, we need to move forward with a new face, a new leadership and a new energy.

“Those of us inside the Club have witnessed at first hand the dynamism of our Director for Change, Ralph Rimmer, and I am delighted to announce that Ralph has accepted my invitation to take the helm as Executive Chairman of the Huddersfield Giants, again with effect immediately.

“The Giants are making multimillion pound investments as part of our commitment to Super League, coupled with our determination to put our current unsatisfactory performance behind us. This announcement and the others which will soon follow are clear statements of our intent.

“For more than 30 years, encouraged by my beloved wife Jennifer (who we lost so suddenly in 2017), I have done everything I can for this great club and the game of rugby league. Including, at the request of my fellow Super League Chairmen, spending two years as Executive Chairman of Super League when, against the odds, I successfully negotiated the reunification of Super League and the RFL.

“It is now time for me to let our new leadership take the Huddersfield Giantss forward positively into an exciting new era, in a similar way to that which Neil Hudgell has forged at HKR. I am very much looking forward to being a part of our new Giant journey, albeit from a different position.”

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