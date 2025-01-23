Castleford Tigers issue response following Russell Crowe investment links

Castleford Tigers director of rugby Danny Wilson has revealed the club have been in ‘conversations’ with ‘a number of parties nationally and internationally’, following reports they had reached out to Hollywood star Russell Crowe about potential investment.

The Oscar-winning actor is currently involved with NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs, however, a report from the Yorkshire Post revealed he was approached about an investment opportunity by Martin Jepson.

Crowe has also recently bought a small share in Leeds United, and per the aforementioned report has not rejected the approach by the Fords out-of-hand.

Rumours also emerged down under that he was looking to sell his stake in Souths, but he has since refuted the claims.

Castelford Tigers respond to reports on potential Russell Crowe investment

In a statement issued on the club’s website, Wilson said: “As a club there are a number of conversations going on with a number of parties nationally and internationally, and we do not want to comment on those.”

He added: “We have made no secret of the fact that the club is seeking new investment, we have an ambitious plan to take Castleford forwards and we are investigating working with like-minded people and investors who love the game of rugby league, want to grow the sport and be part of something exciting”.

The news also comes during a media storm regarding potential investments into British rugby league clubs. London Broncos were initially linked with surprise financial backing from NRL outfit – and namesakes – Brisbane Broncos, and Salford Red Devils have also seen themselves drawn into takeover talks following yet another off-season of financial turmoil.

Rugby league clubs, including Castleford themselves, are also facing incredibly tough financial constraints, and Jepson previously detailed to Love Rugby League just how tight the margins are at the moment.

“In short, the finances of all rugby league clubs are in pretty miserable shape,” Jepson said. “Without benefactors, I struggle to understand how a club can survive if I’m being truthfully honest.

“There are a few difficult years ahead and the situation is worse because there’s not a lot wrong with the product itself and the game, so we can’t really improve there.”

“The whole branding, marketing and promotion of the game needs to improve because we’re in an increasingly competitive marketplace with all other sports.”

“We need to improve the whole image of the game and get it into the nation’s consciousness because that’s how you attract new people.”

“I really struggle to see how a club survives without external investment because there is not enough money coming into the game.”

